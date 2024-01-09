Kate Beckinsale rocks incredible Golden Globes dress to hospital amid beloved stepfather's serious health battle

Kate Beckinsale ditched the Golden Globes after-parties for the hospital on Sunday – and she made a memorable entrance, turning up in the stunning Atelier Zuhra gown she wore on the red carpet earlier in the evening.

The 50-year-old, who presented an award at the ceremony, returned to her beloved stepfather, Roy Battersby's side as he remains in hospital after reportedly suffering a stroke while battling two forms of cancer.

© Getty Kate stunned in an Atelier Zuhra ensemble with silver platform heels

Kate took to Instagram on Tuesday to document her evening, which began at the star-studded event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, captioning a carousel of photos: "Golden globes 2024 start to end".

The photos included some of Kate on the red carpet wearing her jaw-dropping dress, which featured a sleeveless, sparkling silver bodysuit that boasted a high neck and a statement tulle rosette on the shoulder.

The 'Underworld' actress opted to go pants-less and instead rocked a floor-sweeping, sheer tulle skirt that draped from her waist and flowed into a long train. She accessorized with silver platform heels, chunky diamond cuff bracelets, a flower-shaped statement ring, and dazzling sculptural earrings.

The last two pictures though really touched her followers as they showed Kate sitting by Roy's bedside in the hospital while still clad in her designer gown.

One photo showed her tucking into a burger, while another saw her going through her phone as she made herself comfortable for the evening.

© Instagram Kate returned to the hospital after the Golden Globes to be by her stepfather's side

Kate's fans rushed to comment on the photos, with one responding: "I don't know how you made it through last night with all that is going on. You are strong and a consummate pro.

"Having to leave the side of your beautiful Roy to honor this commitment at the Globes was above and beyond. Sending love and prayers to you and your family. I'm so happy you were able to make it back to the hospital."

© Instagram Kate wore her stunning Golden Globes dress to visit Roy in the hospital

A second said: "The way I can imagine you casually getting your visitors badge in that dress is quite the visual. Family first always." A third added: "I'm pretty sure this needs to be made mandatory attire for visiting loved ones in hospital. Huge love & hugs to you and yours, hope Roy is doing okay."

Roy has reportedly been in hospital since December after suffering a "massive stroke" – but he's not the only loved one of Kate's who is fighting serious health problems, her mother, Judy Loe, has been dealing with a private health battle.

© Steve Granitz Kate looked gorgeous at the 2024 Golden Globes

The 76-year-old was diagnosed with a longstanding illness six years ago, a struggle Kate has hinted at in her emotional Instagram posts, sharing images of her mother undergoing hospital treatment.

Last August, she urged her followers to embrace joy and life, despite the challenges of grief and sickness. "It means you are choosing life, fiercely," she wrote, advocating for kindness and resilience in the face of adversity.

© Instagram Kate has been caring for her mother and stepfather as they both battle with their health

Kate has been determined to be around for her parents as they both battle with their health and relocated them from the UK to her Los Angeles home so she could care for them both full-time.

