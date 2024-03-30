Amanda Holden channelled her inner Pamela Anderson on Friday when she was captured running along the beach 'Baywatch'-style in a daring red bikini.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 53, was a vision as she made her way through the shallow waves in the ab-baring two-piece. She shared the video to her Instagram feed and fans couldn't get over what incredible shape the TV star is in. See the full video below.

Amanda Holden resembles Pamela Anderson in daring red-hot 'Baywatch' bikini

"Bapwatch. Happy Hotcross bun day," she penned alongside a heart-eyes emoji. The rest of Amanda's beach day look was equally as glamorous. She slipped on a pair of oversized sunglasses and around her neck she wore a beautiful Van Kleef and Arpels lucky charm necklace - a style favoured by celebrities and royals alike.

As for her hair, her honey-blonde lengths were drenched in salty sea water, completing her Baywatch-inspired ensemble.

© Instagram Amanda looked stunning in a gold bikini

Fans of Amanda will know that if it's one thing she loves, it's being on holiday and therefore, she has a wonderful bikini portfolio featuring the most sizzling beach-ready looks.

In January, she shared another sun-soaked selfie showing herself catching the rays whilst enjoying an Aperol Spritz by the pool, this time, the bikini was a glittering gold Melissa Odebash number that featured string straps.

© Instagram Amanda showed off her impeccably toned physique

The sizzling two-piece not only showed off Amanda's incredible golden sun tan but also her impeccably toned abs.

Once again, Amanda slipped on her Van Kleef and Arpels necklace, but this time added the matching bracelet. The photo was taken when Amanda enjoyed a luxurious stay at the iconic Mount Nelson, hotel an incredibly plush five-star hotel in Cape Town.

Amanda made the most of her stay in Cape Town

The Instagrammable location is coined as "the pink lady" on the hotel's official website as it is iconic for its pink exterior.

The fabulous accommodation was the perfect place for Amanda to capture the ultimate bikini shot, and she certainly didn't waste the opportunity as her New Year trip saw her sporting a number of bikinis during her stay.

Another snap saw Amanda reclining on a pink sunbed reading a book. This time she opted for a bright blue strapless bikini and oversized sun hat. As she soaked in the sunshine she was reading American Dirt by Jeanine Cummings.