Amanda Holden wows in strapless bikini as she jets to South Africa for exciting mystery project

We are just days into 2024 and Amanda Holden has already swapped her cosy winter wear for a fabulous bikini as she jetted off to South Africa.

The 52-year-old was every inch a sun queen as was pictured basking in the beating rays as she relaxed on a sun lounger donning a strapless blue bikini and oversized sun hat. Completing her holiday look, Amanda slipped on a pair of glamorous sunglasses.

Amanda Holden soaks in the sunshine in Cape Town

Captioning the post, Amanda penned: "Little bit of sunshine #shoot for something lovely .. coming soon [South Africa flag and sunshine emoji]."

As she soaked in the sunshine she was reading American Dirt by Jeanine Cummings.

Amanda oozed beach babe glamour as she relaxed in the sunshine

Not only did Amanda capture her ultra-toned and flawlessly tanned physique, but also the luxurious location in which she is staying. She appears to be residing at the Mount Nelson, an incredibly plush five-star hotel in Cape Town, oh and it's pink!

Think towering palm trees, frilly umbrellas, and heated pools. It's even coined as "the pink lady" on the official website due to its pale pink painted exterior.

She showed off her impeccable physqiue in a blue two piece

Friends and fans couldn't wait to flock to the comments section with messages for the star. "Absolutely beautiful always," one fan penned. A second added: "Wow smoking hot". Meanwhile, close friend Ashley Roberts said: "Not jealous at all," alongside a slew of flame emojis.

The pink paradise is a far cry from where the honey-blonde bombshell saw in the new year. She was pictured enjoying a lavish evening with her close friends and family at Estelle Manor, a country hotel and private members' club in the Oxfordshire countryside.

© Instagram Amanda and her daughter Lexi (middle) appeared to be wearing the same dress in different colours

Naturally, Amanda looked dazzling for her New Year's Eve celebrations wearing a gorgeous strapless white Nadine Merabi dress adorned with a strip of fur across her chest. Amanda twinned with her 17-year-old daughter Lexi who wore a similar feathered mini dress in black.

They also rocked a red lip with their party looks and wore their tresses down and straight. The family likeness was undisputed in the comments by fans. "Absolutely fabulous photo, your daughter is your double," one penned.

Also pictured at the party was Amanda's youngest daughter, 11-year-old Hollie, as well as Amanda's close friend Alan Carr.

"Happy 1st Jan," penned Amanda in the caption alongside a smiling emoji surrounded by love hearts.