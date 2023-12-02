Amy Robach rocks vampy mini dress for loved up red carpet debut with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach turned heads at the HeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 on December 1, looking happier than ever as she put on a loved up display with her beau, T.J. Holmes.

The former Good Morning America anchors, who were let go by ABC news after their affair came to light, have kept a relatively low profile over the last year, but their joint appearance on Saturday night proves the couple are not afraid to bring their love into the spotlight.

Amy, 50, looked incredible in a vampy leather mini dress that showed off her feminine silhouette.

The TV star slipped into towering pointed-toe heels and slicked her blonde hair back into a chic balletic bun, adding drama to her head-turning ensemble.

© Getty T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum

Keeping accessories simple, Amy embellished her monochromatic black outfit with oversized gold hoops and a glowy makeup look.

T.J. twinned with his partner in a suave black tuxedo, posing for photographs on the red carpet with his arms wrapped around Amy.

© Steve Granitz The couple shared a kiss on the red carpet

The former ABC news stars gazed into each other's eyes and even stole a kiss in front of the cameras as they made their first public appearance since the release of their new tell-all podcast, Amy and T.J..

The new release, courtesy of iHeart Radio, which launches on December 5, promises to provide a more in-depth look into the new couple's life and relationship ever since their secret affair came to light.

© Getty The couple made their relationship public in November 2022

Confirming their podcast would be candid and confessional, the caption beside the photo read: "Why yes, we 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 be serving tea… One week from today, 'Amy & T. J.' Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. December 5th."

The duo dominated headlines back in November 2022 when it was revealed that they were carrying out a secret relationship outside of their respective marriages.

© Getty Images Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City

Amy was married to actor Andrew Shue and T.J. to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both have since gotten divorced.

The news broke in late November, and by December 5th, after a few more days on their show GMA3: What You Need to Know, they were quietly taken off the air.