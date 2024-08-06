Heidi Klum sizzles in daring cheetah-print bikini during sun-soaked getaway with husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum showcased her incredible figure during a sun-soaked getaway with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The supermodel, who recently celebrated her 51st birthday, left little to the imagination in a stunning cheetah-print bikini, capturing the essence of her youthful exuberance and timeless beauty.

The loved-up couple marked their anniversary over the weekend, treating fans to a series of romantic snaps that highlighted their undeniable chemistry.

Heidi’s Instagram feed was alight with intimate moments of the pair embracing on the beach, showcasing not just their love but also her enviable figure in a daring two-piece.

In one particularly striking video posted on Tuesday, Heidi exuded confidence as she playfully strutted towards the camera, her blonde locks cascading over her shoulders.

© Instagram Heidi floats in the ocean during sun soaked getaway

With a cheeky smile, she teased about the unusual tan lines she might get from the bikini’s daring cutouts, adding a touch of humor to her sultry display.

The post was followed by a serene image of Heidi floating effortlessly in the ocean, embodying the perfect blend of relaxation and glamour.

Heidi and Tom enjoy a romantic holiday

The previous day, she shared a heartwarming clip of herself and Tom taking a dip together, capturing the joy and serenity of their tropical retreat.

Heidi and Tom’s love story is nothing short of a fairytale. The couple, who got engaged after just one year of dating, legally tied the knot in a private ceremony in February 2019.

© Heidi Klum Instagram Heidi and Tom kept the romance alive on the trip

Later that year, on August 3, they celebrated their union with a lavish wedding aboard a yacht in Capri, surrounded by family and friends.

Their whirlwind romance and subsequent marriage have been a subject of admiration and interest, with Heidi often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media.

Just last month, she posted a charming photo of the duo holding hands on an airplane, captioned “Up up and away,” showcasing their adventurous spirit and close bond.

© Instagram Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz and her four children

Before finding her happily ever after with Tom, Heidi was married to British singer Seal from 2005 to 2014. Together, they share three children: Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14.

Seal also adopted Heidi’s eldest daughter, Leni, now 20, demonstrating the blended family’s strong ties.

Heidi and Seal successfully co-parent their children. While their youngest kids stay mainly out of the spotlight, their eldest daughter Leni is following in her mom's footsteps with a career in modeling.

Maintaining her fit physique is a priority for Heidi, who is known for her disciplined approach to diet and exercise.

In a candid 2021 interview with Body and Soul, she emphasized the importance of healthy eating and regular physical activity. “I try to eat super healthy,” she said. “We eat at like 6 to 6:30 pm, and having home-cooked food, knowing what you're eating is super important.”

Despite her commitment to health, Heidi stirred controversy last year when she mentioned consuming around 900 calories a day. After facing backlash, she clarified on Instagram that she has “never had to count calories,” and that her focus is on balanced and nutritious choices.

In another interview with Red Magazine, Heidi reflected on her journey to self-acceptance and body positivity. “I feel happy with who I am and how I am,” she shared. “If I wasn’t, I would change it. I wear the pants I want to wear and I live my life so I can.”

Heidi’s fitness regimen includes a variety of activities such as swimming, yoga, biking, hiking, and even jumping on the trampoline. This diverse approach to staying active not only keeps her body in top shape but also ensures she enjoys her workouts.