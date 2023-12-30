Heidi Klum shows off her endless legs in tiny mini dress on luxurious vacation

Heidi Klum has been enjoying a sun-filled vacation in St Barts with her husband Tom Kaulitz over the festive period – and the supermodel looked incredible as she posed in a plunging white mini dress on Friday.

The America's Got Talent judge looked gorgeous in the semi-sheer dress with the most flattering wrap detailing. Accessorized to perfection, Heidi, 50, completed the look with a pair of white heels to match and a purple Chanel crossbody bag embellished with dazzling crystals.

© Instagram Heidi posed next to an inflatable snowman for the snapshot

Sharing the snapshot on Instagram, Heidi wore her hair in natural waves with her bangs framing her face, whilst posing next to an inflatable snowman.

The German supermodel followed the post with a video of herself strutting across a picturesque marina backdrop wearing a pair of white frame sunglasses, as she promoted her new song that will be released in January 2024.

The mother-of-three has been sharing plenty of moments from her luxurious getaway, and earlier this week the star modeled the most incredible leopard print kaftan as she posed on the beach.

© Instagram Heidi Klum posed in a leopard print kaftan and black bikini on the beach at Christmas

Standing on a beach swing for the photo, Heidi looked gorgeous in a black string bikini which she wore with the bold cover-up, accompanied by a pair of tinted shades and a Santa hat.

Another photo showed the pair enjoying Pornstar Martini cocktails on Christmas Day. Looking as loved up as ever, Heidi wore a strapless sequin dress with a thigh-high slit for the occasion, while guitarist Tom looked suave in a printed black shirt.

© Instagram The couple enjoyed Pornstar Martinis on Christmas Day

While the couple enjoys a romantic vacation, Heidi's children are likely spending time with their father, Seal.

© Instagram Tokio Hotel star Tom has called himself an 'extra dad' to Heidi's kids

Heidi shares three kids, Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14 with her ex-husband Seal, and the pair are known to be great friends since their divorce in 2014.