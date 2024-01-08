Alex Scott shows off washboard abs in new photos from Mexico holiday with Jess Glynne

Former professional footballer Alex Scott delighted fans on Monday with a string of sizzling throwback beach snaps from her latest getaway to Mexico.

Amongst the images shared to Instagram, the sports pundit, 39, uploaded an envy-inducing snapshot of herself emerging from the crystal-clear waters wearing a candy cane striped bikini in shades of red and cream.

© Instagram Alex looked sensational in her bold bikini

The sports star looked sensational in her colourful two-piece which did well to accentuate her gym-honed physique. She wore her gorgeous locks down loose in braids and accessorised with a gold chain bracelet for a touch of glamour.

Alex travelled to Mexico over the festive period with her girlfriend, singer Jess Glynne, who appeared in a candid Instagram video. In the clip, the duo could be seen riding on a motorcycle as they explored their holiday destination.

© Instagram The star travelled to Mexico with Jess Glynne

Elsewhere, Alex also shared several snippets of the beach, snapshots of herself admiring the pyramid at Chichén Itzá and a candid photo of herself tucking into a plate of food. "Mexican adventures 23/24" she wrote in her caption.

Unsurprisingly, the star's fans and friends went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "Omg your abs look amazing", while another chimed in: "You guys are sooo cute".

A third remarked: "Abs of steel in Mexico", and a fourth sweetly added: "Your hair looks SO beautiful and you're literally GLOWING [sparkle emoji] love that for you queen". Alex and Jess appeared to make their relationship 'Instagram official' back in December 2023 with another sneak peek inside their recent travels.

© Instagram The sports pundit posted a slew of images on her Instagram account

While Alex shared a picture of what appeared to be the red-haired singer strolling along the beach, Jess further fuelled the romance rumours after she uploaded a selfie which showed the 'I'll Be There' hitmaker soaking up the sun's rays.

WATCH: Alex Scott and Jess Glynne have fun at the beach

This isn't the first time the couple have been seen together in recent months. Alex was accompanied by Jess, 34, to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards. Meanwhile in November, the couple made their red carpet debut at the British Vogue's Forces For Change party.

© Instagram Jess Glynne also shared snapshots from their recent trip

For the glitzy occasion, Alex looked dazzling in a white floor-length double-breasted suit dress, while Jess looked nothing short of fabulous wearing a boxy oversized blazer and a pair of matching slouchy trousers.

It's not known how long Alex and Jess have been in a relationship – but the pair were spotted seated together at Wimbledon over the summer.

© Getty Images Alex Scott and Jess Glynne at British Vogue's 2023 "Forces For Change" Party

While Alex tends to keep details of her private life under wraps, she previously opened up about her experience of heartbreak in her autobiography, How (Not) To Be Strong.

Sharing a glimpse of her relationship with "first love" Kelly Smith, Alex shared: "For me, it's like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there's that heartbreak and those things, but it's a huge part of my life and I wouldn't go back and change that." The pair split in 2013 after dating for eight years.