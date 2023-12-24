Alex Scott goes Instagram official with girlfriend Jess Glynne with photos from sun-soaked holiday

Alex Scott has made her romance with new girlfriend Jess Glynne "Instagram official".

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 39-year-old shared a picture of what appeared to be the red-haired singer strolling along the beach. Jess, meanwhile, uploaded a selfie as she soaked up the warm rays on the beach, with her hair in plaits and partially covered with a bucket hat.

© Instagram Alex Scott shared this photo of what appeared to be her girlfriend Jess Glynne

Neither party has tagged one another but it seems the couple – who have been linked to each other in recent months – have escaped the British winter for an exotic escape.

Earlier this week, Alex was accompanied by Jess, 34, to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards – and uploaded a snapshot of the pair with a group of friends during a behind-the-scenes lift selfie.

"Last show of 2023 and ending it on a high," she wrote in the caption. "Huge congratulations @1maryearps keeping breaking those glass ceilings. congratulations to everyone who was honoured on the evening and to all nominees.

© Instagram Singer Jess uploaded this selfie of herself on the beach

"Sport has always had the power to inspire in so many ways and I look forward to another incredible year in which sport continues to do so."

Alex and Jess made their red carpet debut in November, when they attended this year's British Vogue's Forces For Change party. Alex looked beautiful in a white floor-length double-breasted suit dress, while Jess opted for an edgy boxy oversized black blazer with satin lapels and a pair of matching slouchy trousers.

Back in October, the BBC football pundit was crowned the winner of the Sport Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards for her courageous act of solidarity in wearing a OneLove armband during the Qatar World Cup.

Upon collecting her award, Alex told the audience: "I know my value and the community I represent. To know I follow other sporting icons on that cover is a pinch-me moment."

© Karwai Tang Alex and Jess at British Vogue's 2023 "Forces For Change" Party

It's not known how long Alex and Jess have been in a relationship – but the pair were spotted seated together at Wimbledon over the summer.

Alex has chosen not to put a label on her sexuality, but she did open up about her former relationship with her "first love" and teammate Kelly Smith in her memoir, How (Not) To Be Strong.

WATCH: Alex Scott gets glam for the Vogue Forces for Change party 2023

The former Arsenal striker shared details about their relationship, which lasted from 2005 to 2013. Alex wrote: "For me, it's like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there's that heartbreak and those things, but it's a huge part of my life and I wouldn't go back and change that."

Alex also opened up in the book about Kelly's battles with alcohol addiction and how it played a part in the breakdown of their relationship. "Here I was, madly in love for the first time in my life, with an alcoholic. It didn't bode well," she shared.