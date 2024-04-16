Gwen Stefani looks half her age at 54 - her secrets revealed

Those who saw Gwen Stefani's iconic reunion with her No Doubt bandmates on the Coachella stage last week will still be marveling at the singer's youthful look.

The former The Voice coach has become known for her unconventional punky style, seamlessly blending glamour with an edge. She wowed alongside Olivia Rodrigo in a rhinestone-adorned checked bralet with coordinating slashed trousers over a fishnet catsuit as if it was 1995.

© Getty Gwen Stefani and No Doubt shared an on-stage reunion at Coachella

As Gwen continues to look like she's just stepped straight out of her 90s music videos, HELLO! delved into the secrets to her youthful appearance with the help of Dr. Mark Solomos, plastic surgeon on Channel 4's 10 Years Younger and ITV's Price of Perfection.

The No Doubt star's age-defying looks

© Getty Gwen Stefani looked like her 90s alter ego

"Gwen Stefani looks amazing at 54," Dr Mark says. "She has really managed to maintain her natural beauty. Some of this will be down to genetics and other lifestyle factors but it’s likely she will have had some skin treatments.

© Getty Gwen has maintained her youthful glow not just through her fashion sense

He elaborates, opening up about the kind of treatments that might appeal to stars like Gwen that are currently proving popular in Hollywood.

"Laser therapy for pigmentation, photo rejuvenation [and] Profhilo injections are hugely popular and great for rejuvenating the skin and making it glow," the doctor tells us.

Profhilo injections "stimulate the skin cell receptors to counteract skin laxity and improve and restore firmness of the skin."

© Getty Dr Mark tells us some stars opt for Profhilo injections

He speculates that Gwen may have invested in PRP, alongside "a high-quality skincare regime", adding that she shows "no tell-tale surgery signs of puffiness, tightness, no swelling."

Gwen's healthy lifestyle choices

Though Dr Mark works day to day with making surgical alterations on his patients, he credits the 'Sweet Escape' singer's youthful look to her lifestyle choices.

© Getty Gwen Stefani has maintained her punky style

"Aside from looking younger than her years, more importantly, Gwen looks healthy and that is most likely due to the fact she has a healthy diet and exercise regime, sleeps well, and has an overall healthy lifestyle," Dr Mark tells us.

"Sleep, water, and nutrients can not be overlooked as we age, they are vital for healthy and youthful-looking skin."

© Instagram Gwen is a healthy mom to three kids

The Voice coach is believed to be a vegetarian. Speaking of her diet and fitness routine in a 2012 interview with Harper's Bazaar Gwen said: "There is no secret: You just have to eat healthily, work out, and torture yourself!".

She starts her day with a decaf English Breakfast tea with vanilla soy milk. Getting a healthy lunch can be a battle in Gwen's household when her husband Blake Shelton is about, however.

© Getty Gwen reportedly trains five times a week

Speaking to celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis about their different food choices, the 'Just A Girl' singer said the country star indulges in lots of fried food while she tries to cook healthy meals.

When it comes to dinner, The Voice star shows it's all about balance and likes to go back to her Italian roots. Opening up about her family Christmas dinner to Bon Appétit, Gwen shared: "We actually eat lasagna. I don’t know when that happened. My mom makes lasagna and she’ll make one with meat and one with just ricotta cheese. I love that."

© Getty Gwen's skin has a youthful glow

Meanwhile, her trainer Gunnar Peterson has previously recommended rowing as "it's easy on joints and works every muscle." The mother-of-three told InStyle: "I've tried yoga and Pilates before, but I just prefer old-school fitness workouts", referring to boxing.