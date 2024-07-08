Cat Deeley makes a case for the tricky barrel leg jean trend - I'm stealing her style with these high street versions

Some fashion trends aren't easy to pull off, but there are people that make even the most divisive of trends look like a breeze - Cat Deeley, my current TV style icon, is the woman who makes me want to take a trend head on. And on Monday's This Morning, its Cat's jeans that I'm going to give a whirl.

Wearing a pair of barrel leg jeans, Cat's Marks & Spencer jeans have sold out but the shape is everywhere right now. A barrel leg jean sits higher on the waist than your average jean, and flare out around the knee area before tapering back in at the ankle.

Cat Deeley making a case for barrel leg jeans on Monday's This Morning

Ideal for all body shapes, they are great if you have a bit of a tummy as the higher waist pulls you in. Hips? The shape of the jeans might highlight them, but it actually evens out your look because of the exaggerated width at the knee.

If you're straight up and down, they can create the illusion of hips and a waist.

I've tried a few pairs of barrel leg jeans on and have to say, they are ridiculously flattering. There's something immediately cool about the unusual shape of them, neither figure hugging nor baggy but bridging that gap. I also think they can look quite smart, and great for the evening with a heel.

I'll copy Cat and tuck in a shirt, blouse or billowy top. For a high fashion look, wear them extra-long but for most of us a slight flash of the ankle is a much easier way to wear them.

When shopping for your own pair, look for some with non-stretch denim. You want these jeans to keep their shape, and be slightly (and I mean slightly) rigid. And the shape does go under a few other names, depending on the brand; balloon leg jeans is a common name for them, albeit a slightly more extreme version, and if you want to dabble in the look without going too wide legged, try tapered jeans which are cut slimmer to the leg and pull in at the ankle.

Along with Cat, Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes, Camila Morrone and Dove Cameron have all been spotted in various versions of the trend. Want to give it a go yourself? I've found the best barrel leg jeans on the high street for you to try.

How I chose the best barrel leg jeans

Style: The jeans featured are all called 'barrel' and follow the same style points as Cat's: medium to high waist, tapered ankle and flared at the knee. Cat's my inspiration here.

Price: They're all under £100, incase you don't want to commit your whole paycheck to the tricky trend.

Trusted brands: The jeans featured are from brands we know and trust.