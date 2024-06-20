Penny Lancaster amazes in leg-lengthening mini dress and feathered fascinator

Penny Lancaster looked supremely elegant as she stepped out for a day at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

The Loose Women Star, 53, was spotted wearing a gorgeous floaty cream dress with a collared V-shaped neckline and a cinching waist tie. The satin number also featured long sleeves and covered buttons down the front for an extra touch of detail.

© Getty Penny rocked a floaty satin dress

The former model styled the simple yet stylish number with a pair of gold strappy heels and gold sunnies, as well as a cream leather shoulder bag with gold hardware.

© Getty Penny rocked a feathered fascinator and held a floral parasol

To accessorise her look, Penny added a balletic touch with a feathered fascinator from Victoria Charles and popped on a gold pendant necklace.

© Getty Penny Lancaster looked elegant in cream

As ever the blonde beauty wore a pristine makeup look featuring a plum-toned smokey eye, glowing rosy cheeks, and a subtle glossy lip.

Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a low updo with a satin printed scarf tied in beautifully. Sir Rod Stewart's wife was seen posing alongside GMB's Charlotte Hawkins, as well as fashion journalist and presenter Louise Roe and HELLO!'s editor at large, Rosie Nixon.

© Getty Penny Lancaster posed with Rosie Nixon and Louise Roe

Penny's royal appearances

It is not the first time that Penny has cut a stylish figure at a royal event. The mother-of-two was seen earlier this month planting a kiss on King Charles' cheek as she celebrated the inaugural King's Foundation charity awards at St James's Palace alongside her husband and David Beckham.

© Getty Penny Lancaster embraced the King

Penny glowed in a shiny burgundy dress with spaghetti straps and ruched detailing across the skirt. The metallic number was teamed with a pair of pointed-toe Valentino heels and a bouncy blowdry.

© Getty Sir Rod Stewart sharing a joke with wife Penny Lancaster and David Beckham

"It was an absolute honour to celebrate the @kingsfdn at their first ever awards, as a new ambassador along with my husband @sirrodstewart," the star penned on Instagram. "It was our pleasure to present an award, of which all the winners and nominees were deserved, for their support and input that contributes to the work of the ‘Kings Foundation’ in people’s lives and communities."

Lovely in lavender

The statuesque beauty's best look of late has to be her pop of purple worn to her stepson Liam's Croatian wedding.

© Instagram Penny looked incredible

The former Strictly contestant was seen in a gorgeous lilac satin floor-length gown which featured an oversized bow attached to the neckline and a leg split.

© Instagram Penny's lilac dress was a showstopper

She beamed in the same gold strappy heels she wore to Ascot, looking a gorgeous stepmother of the groom alongside her sons Alistair, 18, and Aiden, 13.