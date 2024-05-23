Penny Lancaster, 53, amazes in leg-lengthening wrap dress for brush with royalty

Penny Lancaster was just one of the famous faces who gathered at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to celebrate the winners of The 20th Prince's Trust Awards.

The Loose Women star, 53, was seen looking radiant in a navy and white polka dot wrap dress. Her frock had a V-shaped neckline and a nipped-in waistline thanks to a built-in tie belt.

© Getty King Charles spoke with Penny Lancaster during a reception for the winners of The 20th Prince's Trust Awards at Buckingham Palace

The model teamed the classic tea dress with gold jewellery, including a chain bracelet and a coordinating bangle. As ever, her hair and makeup exuded glamour - particularly her bouncy blonde blow-dry.

© Getty Penny Lancaster wore a flattering wrap dress

The mother-of-two beamed as she met with King Charles alongside the likes of BGT presenter Dec Donnelly, actor Martin Freeman, Paralympian and Strictly star Ellie Simmonds, and GMB host Kate Garraway.

© Getty Prince's Trust Awards winners during a reception at Buckingham Palace

"Proud to have been an ambassador for 20 years and to celebrate the @princestrust 20th awards and very honoured to be invited to celebrate all that’s good in the work that the trust provides young people and those that represent the charity and give back to society," Penny penned.

Another fabulous mini dress

On Wednesday evening, Sir Rod Stewart's wife popped on another chic mini dress as she attended an event celebrating the two-year anniversary of the Menopause Mandate.

© Instagram Penny wore another patterned mini dress

The Mandate describes itself as a group of women who are "are devoted to creating a coalition of campaigners to achieve everyone's ultimate goal of revolutionising the support and advice women receive from both our health service and wider society."

© Instagram Penny also wore Valentino heels

Penny looked radiant in a green mini wrap dress with a black and purple floral pattern which was paired with a pair of nude patent heels with a Valentino buckle on the toe.

Florals but make it midi

The star looked wonderful when she wore florals but in a midi-length to The Prince's Trust and TK Maxx and Homesense Awards 2024 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane earlier this week.

© Shutterstock The Loose Women star looked glamourous at the Prince's Trust Awards

Penny's dress featured an empire waistline, capped sleeves, and a Queen Anne neckline, as well as laced trim around the hem for an extra touch of glamour. Her strappy gold heels and matching clutch finished the look off perfectly.

An outing with her rarely-seen brother

Penny looked bronzed and beautiful when she brought her brother Oliver as her plus one to the at the gala opening night of Fawlty Towers: The Play at the Apollo Theatre last week.

© Getty The sibling duo were all smiles as they graced the red carpet

She rocked a floral long-sleeved shift dress while her lookalike sibling rocked a statement striped blazer her sartorially vibrant husband would be proud of.