Lauren Sanchez showcases her piloting skills as she takes son Nikko and Orlando Bloom for a skydive

Lauren Sanchez wears many hats: the fiancé of Jess Bezos, children's book author, and former television host are just a few.

However, the 54-year-old's greatest passion is flying, and she gave fans an insight into her particular skillset with an Instagram post on Thursday.

The video saw Lauren joined by her son Nikko Gonzalez, who has modelled for the likes of Dolce and Gabbana, and Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom, as well as skydiving instructors Monica and Luke Aikins.

The group took off in a helicopter piloted by none other than Lauren herself, and the proud mother looked on as Orlando and Nikko jumped out of the plane together in a daring stunt. She captioned the video, "I guess you could call me a helicopter mom".

Fans and celebrities alike praised the mother of one for her incredible skill, including the original momager herself, Kris Jenner, who commented a slew of helicopter and love heart emojis.

The post was set to the tune of Katy Perry's new single, 'Lifetimes'; Katy and Orlando have been engaged since 2019 and share a daughter, Daisy Dove.

© Instagram Lauren took to the skies with her son Nikko and actor Orlando Bloom

Lauren is outspoken about her love of flying and how important it is to be a disruptor in the male-dominated profession.

At the Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards this year, the former journalist was even honored with the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award.

Stacey Elsner, the acting Executive Director of the Living Legends of Aviation, gushed about Luaren's contributions to the industry, calling her a "role model and true inspiration" for women.

© Getty The 54-year-old was honored for her contribution to the aviation world

"[Lauren] actively engages in many facets of the vertical flight industry, from licensed pilot to businesswoman, and uses her platform to encourage young women and girls to find their place within the industry," she said.

Lauren enjoyed a successful television career before switching to more daring pursuits; she was a co-host on Fox's Good Day LA between 2011 and 2017, hosted So You Think You Can Dance in 2005, and was a reporter on Extra.

The businesswoman found a way to combine her love of television and aviation with the launch of her company, Black Ops Aviation. She now flies helicopters in films like Miss Bala, and consulted on Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.

© Instagram Lauren founded Black Ops Aviation, combining her love of flying and film

She explained to The Hollywood Reporter how she fell into this niche market: "I had my job, I had a career, and then I found a calling. I loved entertainment and I loved filming, and so I got to combine all of it."

"I want to be in a helicopter all the time," she continued. "Life can be so chaotic with so much going on. Lift off, and you're in an energy space that no one else is in."

"It's calming. When I'm up there, I'm completely satisfied. I'm like, 'This is where I need to be.'"

© Getty Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been dating since 2019

Lauren and Jeff have been dating since 2019 and got engaged in May 2023; the billionaire left nothing to chance by proposing with a $2.5 million pink engagement ring.

Previously, she was married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell from 2005 until 2019, and Jeff was married to MacKenzie Scott from 1993 to 2019.