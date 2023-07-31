Lauren Sanchez looks incredible as she enjoys dreamy getaway with Jeff Bezos aboard luxury yacht

Glamour, luxury, and love radiated from Lauren Sanchez as she shared a series of pictures on board her fiancé Jeff Bezos' opulent $500 million yacht in Capri.

The 53-year-old beauty looked sensational in a form-fitting white dress, captioning her Instagram post with "A beautiful weekend with the people we love", alongside snapshots of her close ones.

Earlier, the smitten pair, Lauren, 53, and Jeff, 59, were captured in an intimate moment, sharing a passionate kiss while enjoying their summer on the extravagant yacht, the Koru.

© Instagram Lauren looks incredible in form fitting white dress

This magnificent vessel, moored off the Italian island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, proved to be the perfect setting for the couple's summer of love.

As they lounged on the superyacht, a playful exchange ensued, culminating in Jeff leaning in for a kiss as Lauren wrapped her legs around him.

© Instagram Lauren enjoys company of loved ones

The happy couple was then seen sharing laughs, with Jeff cooling down with a refreshing beverage under the Mediterranean sun.

Donning a chic black crop top, leggings, and a matching baseball hat, Lauren seemed relaxed and in high spirits as she reveled in the summer evening with her partner. Their playful affection for each other was palpable, creating a sweet aura around the couple.

The pair recently embarked on a trip to southern Europe, spending time on the Koru, which in Maori means 'new beginnings'.

© Instagram Jeff Bezos snapped taking a swim from his yacht by fiancée Lauren Sanchez

The impressive 127-meter long yacht, equipped with a statue of Lauren depicting her iconic figure, was seen off the coast of Sardinia on June 23.

During their luxurious cruise aboard the 2021-built yacht, the couple shared several moments with their followers.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Lauren shared heartwarming sentiments about her fiancé, Jeff: "He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy. He's so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he's the most loving human I know."

© FRAT Jeff Bezos chills out in the Monaco sunshine with his Lauren Sanchez who stunned with her orange dress

On a sun-soaked day, the couple was spotted donning swimsuits, indulging in the tranquillity before being joined by their A-list guests.

Lauren, strutting on the yacht deck, sported a minimalistic black bikini with a billowy black and white coverup, accessorized with dark shades and large diamond stud earrings. Jeff, on the other hand, showcased his fit physique in turquoise swim trunks.

After sunbathing, the pair returned to the deck to prepare the table for lunch, making sure every detail was perfect before getting changed, an onlooker noted.

© Backgrid Lauren Sanchez stunned in her orange dress

Notable guests included Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, who came aboard the Koru for a meal with the couple. They are believed to be staying on the Rising Sun, a yacht owned by billionaire businessman David Geffen. While it's not known that Winfrey and Lauren are close friends, they have crossed paths at numerous star-studded events.

The idyllic lunch scene came just a few days after Lauren shared a charming photo of a shirtless Jeff on the yacht's ladder post-swim. She cheekily captioned the image, "Is it just me, or is it hot outside?", earning thousands of likes and comments from their celebrity friends and followers.

© SplashNews.com The pair got engaged last month

Notable names including Kris Jenner and celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe, applauded the image. Several fans even attributed Jeff's buff physique to Lauren's influence.

Back in 2017, Jeff surprised many by showcasing his toned body, transforming from a slim bookstore boss to a muscular billionaire, reportedly under the guidance of celebrity trainer Wes Okerson.

Lauren, too, often shares her fitness routine, proudly displaying her toned figure. Over the weekend, she posed in a hot pink bikini alongside her younger sister, Sanchez Blair, celebrating her 41st birthday on the Koru. She reshared the snapshot on her Instagram Stories, extending birthday wishes to her sister.