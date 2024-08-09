Suri Cruise appears emotional in latest outing ahead of new chapter

Suri Cruise looked emotional as she was spotted getting tearful during a phone call while walking the streets of Brooklyn.

In pictures published by news.com, Suri appeared to break down in tears while on the phone; the 18-year-old held her hand on her head as she cried, causing concern for onlookers.

Suri, who is daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, is set to start college next week; she revealed in a since-deleted TikTok that she has chosen to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Although she is keeping quiet on what her major will be at the prestigious university, the college boasts the oldest drama school in the country, as well as an award-winning design school.

For Katie, it doesn’t matter what path Suri takes, as long as she is happy, as she told Today. “The most important thing for me is letting her know how proud I am and that her accomplishments mean everything.”

“Whatever I do is whatever. It's really just about her and that's what I think is most important.”

© TikTok Suri Cruise will attend Carnegie Mellon in the fall

The Dawson’s Creek actress effectively raised Suri on her own, after divorcing Tom Cruise in 2012 and moving their small family to New York City. She opened up to Glamour about raising her daughter in the public eye, especially after such a high-profile divorce.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her."

"I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."

© Daniele Venturelli Suri is very close to her mother Katie Holmes

According to Katie and Tom’s divorce settlement, the Top Gun actor was required to pay Katie $400,000 a year and cover "medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs", so it is likely he will pay for Suri’s Carnegie Mellon tuition.

She recently shocked fans when she opted to drop her famous last name from the LaGuardia High School graduation pamphlet. Her father was notably absent on the big day, instead dancing up a storm at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London.

The father-daughter-duo have not been seen together since 2013, and Tom has reportedly remained largely absent from her upbringing

© James Devaney Suri and Tom have not been spotted together since 2012

Suri has been hitting those teenage milestones with flair; she attended her prom in June rocking a floral silk dress with a built-in corset and spaghetti straps, looking like she had just stepped out of the 90s.

“She has her own sense of style and her own expressions,” Suri’s mom gushed to The Sunday Times in June, revealing that she has “saved some things here and there” for Suri to inherit.

Her date to prom was none other than her boyfriend and LaGuardia High School classmate, Toby Cohen. He wore a blue suit to the event, and looked loved up with the fashionista.

Katie and Tom were married for six years

Toby is a musician and is reportedly bound for Berklee College of Music in Boston, a cool 9 hour drive away from his girlfriend. The pair are often spotted hand-in-hand in New York, where they both reside.

The affectionate couple have only had eyes for each other when they step out for their dates, but as their summer of love wraps up, they will head in different directions to attend college.