Rebecca Adlington's sellout printed dress just made her queen of the high street

Rebecca Adlington is the new Holly Willoughby, we're calling it. And do you know why we are making this bold comparison? Because it seems that everything the former Olympic swimmer wears is selling out at a majorly rapid rate, just like Holly when she was on This Morning.



Holly used to post an outfit selfie ahead of her slot on the famous morning show and fans would flock to the comments section of Instagram, demanding she spill the beans on where she bought her clothes.



WATCH: Rebecca Adlington shares her final moments of Paris 2024 with HELLO!

Now the mother-of-three is no longer on our screens daily, the baton has quite literally been passed to Rebecca, who gained an enormous amount of popularity when she headed up the commentary on the BBC during coverage of the Olympics 2024.

© Instagram Rebecca's leopard print dress from Whistles is selling out fast

Fans just can't get enough of the former swimmer's high street looks, and quite frankly, neither can we. Styled by the incredible Martine Alexander, the 35-year-old has been wearing some really great high street pieces that come from accessible stores such as Boden and L.K.Bennett.

The 'Sketched Cheetah Dobby Dress' from Whistles

One dress that we haven't stopped thinking about is this beautiful, purple-toned, leopard print dress from Whistles. The frock is known as the Sketched Cheetah Dobby Dress, £179. It's selling out as we speak - quite a few sizes have gone and we predict you will have to sign up for the restock if you are interested.

The website says of the style: "Embrace the freshness of the new season ... perfect for weekend outings and summer days. It comes in a purple shade, with short sleeves and a confident cheetah print all over."

The mother-of-two teamed the look with strappy sandals and a lovely selection of gold necklaces. On point!

If you like the style of this dress but want something with a high neckline, this gorgous number from Scamp & Dude is also super vibrant like Rebecca's. Plus, the TV star loves this brand, too.

This dress from Scamp & Dude is a great purple printed alternative

Fans really adored this number, and her stylish picture racked up hundreds of comments. One social media user wrote: "Your outfits have been incredible this Olympics! You look so lovely." Another wrote: "I’m living for the dresses!" A third quipped: "I love your style. Keep the style posts coming x." A fourth summed up what we are all feeling, saying: "I would like to be dressed by whomever dresses you. Your dresses are beautiful."