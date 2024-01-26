Jeremy Clarkson's future at Diddly Squat Farm hangs in the balance amid health scare

Clarkson's Farm host Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that his future at Diddly Squat Farm is looking precarious. The TV presenter, 63, has owned a farm in the Cotswolds for the last 16 years which he has filmed his hit Amazon Prime show from since 2021 but Jeremy has revealed the difficulties of owning such a swathe of land in the current financial climate.

The former Top Gear presenter has admitted that he is "screwed", along with many farmers across Europe in his column for The Times. Jeremy opened the farm to the public in 2019 and runs a farm shop which is described on their website as "a small barn full of good, no-nonsense things you'll like."

It goes on to elaborate saying: "We also have incredible food. Literally the best hamburgers in the world. And a full bar including Jeremy's own Hawkstone beer. Table seating is available overlooking the big view. All the stuff we sell in the shop is produced either on Diddly Squat Farm or by our neighbours in the Cotswolds."

Unfortunately, Jeremy has revealed that he has struggled to make a profit in recent times and said in 2023 that he has considered selling the farm after facing issues with failed crops and adverse weather conditions.

Speaking further on the situation in his Times column where he told readers about how little farmers receive in profit from the fresh produce they sell to supermarkets due to ever-growing production costs.

The 63-year-old wrote candidly: "They can't make anything approximating to a living wage without government help, and they can't put up prices because the supermarket system doesn't allow it."

The issue is not unique to the former The Grand Tour presenter, or even farmers in the UK for that matter. On 15 January, German farmers drove thousands of tractors into the capital after a week of demonstrations against a plan to scrap tax breaks on the diesel they use.

The financial difficulties farmers like Jeremy are facing are cemented by the lack of profits being garnered from selling their homegrown produce to fast food chains. "How much of the £4 it charges for a Big Mac goes to the farmers who grew the cows and the potatoes and the flour and the tomatoes and whatever it is McDonald's puts in that delicious sauce?," he asked. "Not much".

The news comes as Jeremy opens up about a recent health scare. The TV star revealed that he lost a stone in weight after having a cyst spanning 5cm removed from his back. He has reassured fans that the cyst was not cancerous but that he underwent the procedure under general anesthetic last October.

The columnist said: "[My partner] Lisa took me to a health farm and, well, it was so miserable there that I thought, ‘I’ve got to have this cyst taken out at some point, I may as well go now’."

"So I checked out of the whole place and checked into hospital, because it was more fun having an operation than eating juniper berries all day long," he added. "As I lay under the surgeon’s knife, I thought ‘this is preferable’."