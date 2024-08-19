Louise Redknapp's risqué thigh high boots just left us speechless

Louise Redknapp looked decades younger than her 49 years on Sunday as she took to the stage in Chester to perform a selection of her best hits.

Taking to Instagram after the event, the mother-of-two delighted fans on social media with a video showing her exciting day, and in it, she was wearing an incredible black blazer dress, which she teamed with some super chic, over-the-knee boots. The combo gave a seriously rocky yet classy look and we think the Naked singer has never looked better.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's 5 Fashion Commandments

She captioned the video: "Sending you all some Sunday love. Thanks for having me Chester. I had so much fun with you all yesterday."

Fans quickly reacted online with positive comments. One wrote: "Looking beaut Lou!" Another quipped: "Looking younger as she gets older!" A third added: "Fabulous boots!"

Knee-high boots may fill you with dread but they shouldn't. They look super modern in the winter months if you team them with black jeans and a cosy knit, and if you fancy wearing them with a dress like Louise, just add some opaque tights! Simple.

© Instagram Louise always looks so chic

Louise loves fashion and has a hugely popular range with high street store Peacocks, which she has been involved with for over two years now.

© Getty Louise has an edit with Peacocks

The former Eternal songstress previously told HELLO: "My edit with Peacocks is great because I get to go in and look at a whole range, which is huge. Then I just edit down the pieces that I would wear, things that I can see go with things, things that I think will suit people. I normally tend to be drawn to the more basics and the easy to wear pieces that you can style up to make your outfits work."

The former fashion blogger also revealed that refreshingly, she would rather a real woman on the street wear her clothes, as opposed to A–List celebrities. "For me, as great as it is to see celebrities in anything that you put your name to, I love it when I see people when I’m out and about in one of my edits."

© Instagram Louise loves pencil skirts

When it comes to styling her outfits, the Strictly star likes a mixed bag of items. She explained: "If I'm wearing a really dressy tight leather pencil skirt with a high slit, I would put it on with a relaxed t-shirt and oversized blazer, so I only really have one piece that’s super smart."