Gordon Ramsay's baby son Jesse looks so much like his dad in adorable photo from family holiday
Gordon Ramsay in a suit with wife Tana against a backdrop of pink flowers

Gordon Ramsay's baby son Jesse looks so much like his dad in adorable photo from family holiday

The Ramsays have been making the most of the summer and have headed to a palm-tree-lined destination...

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have jetted off on a lavish family holiday, but it was their baby son Jesse who stole the show on Tuesday when he posed for a gorgeous photo alongside his TV chef dad.

Gordon, 57, took to his Instagram Stories to share the adorable snap. In the image, he can be seen relaxing on a chair, holding Jesse under his arms. The little one looked so sweet, beaming for the camera in shorts and a matching top adorned with bunny rabbits.

A photo of Gordon Ramsay and Jesse Ramsay
Six-month-old Jesse is so adorable

Captioning the post, Gordon simply tagged his son and added a red love heart emoji. Jesse's likeness to his father was unbelievable in the heartfelt image.

Ahead of the father-son snap, the Hell's Kitchen star shared a clip of his elder son, Oscar, five, in a sweet video with his mother, Tana.

Tana and Oscar were happily riding a tandem bike, but the youngster was struggling to keep up with his mother's pace. See the sweet family moment in full below.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana rides Tandem bike with son Oscar

Alongside the hilarious moment, Gordon quipped: "Trying to peddle so hard @tanaramsay @oscarjramsay [laughing emojis]."

Tana, who always looks flawless, donned an all-black off-duty look comprised of black leggings and a matching vest, complete with a black bucket hat to battle the beating sun rays as they cruised along the palm tree-lined path.

Holly Ramsay looked effortlessly chic in an all-black outfit to cheer on Adam Peaty at the Paris Olympics
Holly Ramsay looked effortlessly chic in an all-black outfit to cheer on Adam Peaty at the Paris Olympics

It's all systems go in the Ramsay household. Not only have Gordon and Tana jetted off on a lavish holiday, but their eldest daughter Holly has been living it up in Paris with her Olympian beau, Adam Peaty.

Since touching down in the French capital, Holly has shared a slew of glorious photos—and it's safe to say she is having a ball.

A photo of Holly Ramsay and Peaty
Holly and Adam looked so happy to be together

One update saw the influencer posing in a loved-up photo with Adam as they reunited amid the athlete's training.

Captioning the post, Holly wrote: "Got to see my [love heart emoji] today." The couple couldn't have looked happier as they beamed for the camera.

