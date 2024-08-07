Gordon Ramsay's baby son Jesse looks so much like his dad in adorable photo from family holiday

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have jetted off on a lavish family holiday, but it was their baby son Jesse who stole the show on Tuesday when he posed for a gorgeous photo alongside his TV chef dad.

Gordon, 57, took to his Instagram Stories to share the adorable snap. In the image, he can be seen relaxing on a chair, holding Jesse under his arms. The little one looked so sweet, beaming for the camera in shorts and a matching top adorned with bunny rabbits.

Six-month-old Jesse is so adorable

Captioning the post, Gordon simply tagged his son and added a red love heart emoji. Jesse's likeness to his father was unbelievable in the heartfelt image.

Ahead of the father-son snap, the Hell's Kitchen star shared a clip of his elder son, Oscar, five, in a sweet video with his mother, Tana.

Tana and Oscar were happily riding a tandem bike, but the youngster was struggling to keep up with his mother's pace. See the sweet family moment in full below.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana rides Tandem bike with son Oscar

Alongside the hilarious moment, Gordon quipped: "Trying to peddle so hard @tanaramsay @oscarjramsay [laughing emojis]."

Tana, who always looks flawless, donned an all-black off-duty look comprised of black leggings and a matching vest, complete with a black bucket hat to battle the beating sun rays as they cruised along the palm tree-lined path.

© Instagram Holly Ramsay looked effortlessly chic in an all-black outfit to cheer on Adam Peaty at the Paris Olympics

It's all systems go in the Ramsay household. Not only have Gordon and Tana jetted off on a lavish holiday, but their eldest daughter Holly has been living it up in Paris with her Olympian beau, Adam Peaty.

Since touching down in the French capital, Holly has shared a slew of glorious photos—and it's safe to say she is having a ball.

© Instagram Holly and Adam looked so happy to be together

One update saw the influencer posing in a loved-up photo with Adam as they reunited amid the athlete's training.

Captioning the post, Holly wrote: "Got to see my [love heart emoji] today." The couple couldn't have looked happier as they beamed for the camera.