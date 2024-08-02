Seal teases big news that will see him spend time away from his 4 children

Seal will spend time away from his four children as he embarks on a whirlwind tour to celebrate his stunning music career.

The 'Kiss From A Rose' singer is heading back on tour to perform songs from his classic albums and will hit major European cities like Paris, Istanbul and Prague. He will also make a special stop in Los Angeles to perform at the Hollywood Bowl on August 9th.

Seal announced the news via Instagram this week, posting a video featuring him performing on stage. He captioned the reel, "Exciting to see more of you soon. Tour dates coming soon!"

The Grammy Award-winner is passionate about his craft, and the tour will allow him to connect with his fans. He told The Guardian in September 2023, "When I perform, I sing to remind people to connect with each other because I have a lot of faith in us as a species."

"I think we do some pretty screwed-up things, but at our core, we are of love, and that is the purpose of life. The fact that I can sing and have that love reciprocated is extremely rare. I do for a living something that, in essence, is who I am."

The tour will see Seal spend time away from the four kids he shares with his ex-wife, supermodel Heidi Klum. The couple were married from 2005 until 2014 when they sadly split. Their statement read, "While we have enjoyed seven very loving, loyal and happy years of marriage, after much soul-searching, we have decided to separate."

© Getty Images The singer will hit Prague and Paris amongst other stops on his tour

"We have had the deepest respect for one another throughout our relationship and continue to love each other very much, but we have grown apart. This is an amicable process, and protecting the well-being of our children remains our top priority, especially during this time of transition."

"We thank our family, friends, and fans for their kind words of support. And for our children's sake, we appreciate you respecting our privacy."

© Jackson Lee Seal adopted Lena when he married Heidi Klum, and the pair remain close

Heidi and Seal's eldest, Lena, 20, is a model just like her mother and has even landed on the cover of Elle and Vogue. Although her biological father is F1 team owner Flavio Briatore, the 61-year-old officially adopted Lena after marrying Heidi to make her his eldest daughter.

Their second child, 18-year-old Henry, is the spitting image of his father, according to Heidi. She told People that "Everyone who sees him says, 'Oh my god, he looks just like Seal.'"

© Vince Bucci The couple were married from 2005 to 2014

"And I'm like 'He has nothing of me? Come on, there must be something of me in there somewhere.' And they're like, 'No, sorry, he looks just like his father.'"

The exes also share two other children, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14. Seal is extremely close to his children and penned an emotional statement when Lou was born to express his love for all four kids.

© Noel Vasquez The couple share kids Lena, 20, Henry, 18, Johan, 17 and Lou, 14

"It's difficult to imagine loving another child as much as you love your existing children…If you love your existing children with all of your heart, how then can one possibly find more heart with which to love another?"

"The answer to this question came in the form of our fourth child and second daughter. Lou Sulola Samuel was born, and from the moment she looked into both of our eyes, it was endless love at first sight."