Jordan Chiles stuns in string bikini as she returns to social media after Olympics heartbreak

As Jordan Chiles' saga continues with her Olympic medal controversy, she's proving that she's ready to return to normalcy and thrive in the last remaining days of summer.

The gymnast, 23, made her return to social media on Tuesday with a collection of photos from a recent getaway sporting a string bikini.

The athlete wore a patterned black and white two-piece that displayed her gymnast's physique, paired with a matching bandana and sunglasses, letting her hair fall behind her while she posed on her beach chair.

"Golden paradise," she simply captioned the photos, with her fans leaving comments like: "Sometimes you gotta pop out and show people," as well as: "Unbothered. Moisturized. In her lane. Focused. Flourishing," and: "Glowing brighter than an Olympic gold medal."

The battle for bronze between Jordan and Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu, who was ultimately awarded the medal after a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, has now gotten even more complicated however.

The Romanian Gymnastics Federation shared in a new statement that an appeal had been filed with the Swiss Federal Tribunal on behalf of their gymnast Sabrina Maneca-Voinea for the Floor bronze.

Their appeal states that Sabrina, in fact, should be the rightful winner of the bronze, claiming that the judges incorrectly deducted 0.10 points from her score for stepping out of bounds when she in fact had not.

Their appeal reasons that if she were to be awarded the 0.10, which they had appealed after the score was first announced and were denied, it would bump her score up to 13.800 and give her the medal, making Jordan and Ana's competing claims irrelevant.

Per USA Today, the Court had originally rejected the Romanian Federation's appeal over the score change. "The decision as to whether a 0.1 deduction was appropriate is a textbook example of a 'field of play' decision, one that does not permit the arbitrators to substitute their views for that of the referee," they stated.

"It warrants the non-interference of CAS as it entails the exercise of judgment by the referee, based on expertise in the 'field of play.'"

USA Gymnastics, meanwhile, has continued to pursue their own claims that Jordan be reinstated with the medal. The Olympian has shared her own statements on the matter but maintained a limited presence on social media for the sake of her own mental health.

Her fellow competitor, close friend, and the Floor silver medal winner Simone Biles shared her support for Jordan in a conversation with People, saying that they talked often and she was absolutely still reeling with emotion.

"I did talk to her on one of the days, and I was like, 'You know what, Jordan, you have to feel all these feels. Don't let these emotions stop you. This will be the healthiest way to get all of this out.'"

Simone continued: "It's an unfortunate circumstance because something like this has never happened before and it's truly a shame, but we wish all three girls could get the medal and unfortunately in gymnastics that's not the case."