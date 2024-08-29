Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Jessica Parker looks phenomenal in sheer Chanel top in latest appearance
Sarah Jessica Parker looks phenomenal in sheer Chanel top in latest appearance
Sarah Jessica Parker looks phenomenal in sheer Chanel top in latest appearance

The And Just Like That star was filming in NYC

Sarah Jessica Parker turned heads with her vibrant ensemble while filming a scene for And Just Like That on a bustling Wednesday in New York City. 

The actress, who famously brought the iconic Carrie Bradshaw to life, showcased her impeccable style that day, proving once again why she's a fashion icon both on and off the screen.

At 59, Sarah Jessica effortlessly commanded attention in a purple ankle-grazing maxi skirt, which she paired with a strikingly colorful Chanel blouse. 

The sheer blouse, a kaleidoscope of purple, green, brown, pink, and orange hues, offered a peek at her bra underneath, adding a touch of boldness to the ensemble.

As the cameras rolled, Sarah Jessica was spotted standing outside a charming bakery, deep in conversation on her phone, presumably in character as Carrie. 

She artfully tucked the sheer Chanel top into the waistband of her flowing skirt, completing the look with a pair of eye-catching blue and yellow strappy heels that added a playful pop of color. 

Her long blonde tresses, styled in soft waves, were pulled back into a chic ponytail, perfectly framing her face as she stepped into her role.

And Just Like That..., the much-anticipated sequel to the legendary Sex and the City series, has captured the hearts of fans old and new since it first premiered on HBO Max in December 2021. 

The second season followed in 2022, with viewers eagerly devouring every episode. Now, as filming for season three is well underway, anticipation is building for its premiere, slated for 2025.

Recently, Sarah Jessica took a brief pause from filming to enjoy a memorable family vacation in Paris, coinciding with the 2024 Olympics. 

The Sex and the City alum was joined by her husband, Matthew Broderick, with whom she shares a deep and enduring bond. 

The couple, who have been married since 1997, brought along their children, son James Wilkie, 24, and their twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta, who recently celebrated their 15th birthday.

The City of Light provided the perfect backdrop for the Parker-Broderick family to immerse themselves in the excitement of the global sporting event, all while enjoying the beauty and culture that Paris has to offer.

