Sarah Jessica Parker astounds fans in bridal white dress for And Just Like That

We always love seeing Sarah Jessica Parker and all the Sex and the City ladies filming on the streets of New York City, and on Tuesday, the actress - who plays Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That - was spotted filming in the iconic Tiffany and Co. store with Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

Mother-of-three Sarah donned a white lace dress by Simone Rocha.

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker wowed onlookers in her bridal white Simone Rocha gown

The standout style was giving serious bridal vibes with the exquisite embroidered detail and the 59-year-old accessorised to perfection with a black bra, high heels and the most incredible disc hat. Her high heels were also designed in the same monochrome colour scheme.

© Getty Kristin Davis joined bestie SJP outside Tiffany & Co.

Kristin wowed onlookers too, looking dazzling in a white and blue striped dress, complete with zany yellow accessories. Incredible!

Viral dresses

This is the second time the Hocus Pocus actress has worn a dress by high end brand Simone Rocha for filming. Back in May, social media went crazy for this blooming gorgeous dress by the label.

© Getty SJP in her floral dress by Simone Rocha back in May

The unique frock was so Carrie, crafted expertly with tulle and even had 3D life-like roses stitched inside the pockets.

Sarah Jessica totally owned the look by once again, donning a fashion-forward VPL and looked top notch, sporting a matching duster coat in the same material.

On set style

Supreme stylists Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago are in charge of putting together all the outfits on And Just Like that. The pair work very well with the A-list cast; so much so that Kristen gave them both a shoutout on her Instagram page earlier this year.

© Getty Kristin Davis recently remarked on how much she loved the wardrobe team on And Just Like That

She said: "There is no other costume department like ours! It is always so exciting to come back to work on AJLT and see all of the wonderful clothes and accessories Molly and Danny have collected from all over the world. To have 25 years of history together is something I will never take for granted! Love you guys so much."