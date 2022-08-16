And Just Like That... you can book Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons holiday home for less than $20

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sarah Jessica Parker's enviable property portfolio is nothing short of luxury. The Sex And The City star boasts several luxurious homes, including her $15m New York townhouse and a lavish $6.5m beach house in the upscale Hamptons.

If you've ever envisaged yourself living out your Carrie Bradshaw dreams, you finally can thanks to Booking.com's latest bookable homestay, which is offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in Sarah's Hamptons Hideaway. "I love the idea of people enjoying our Hamptons cottage when we’re not there to enjoy it ourselves, so listing it on Booking.com was a no-brainer," said Sarah, who is listing the property for just $19.98. Yes, you read that right!

The three-bedroom 1940s beach cottage not only comes stocked with "all the luxuries one would expect when vacationing out East," but is also situated just steps from the idyllic shoreline for easy and spontaneous access to one of the most private beaches in the Dunes.

Sarah listed her slice of beachside heaven on booking.com

Touting a dreamy closet full of Sarah Jessica-designed footwear from her eponymous luxury line, as well as a home bar fully stocked with Thomas Ashbourne drinks, the dreamy escape includes an expansive deck surrounded by lush greenery, bestowing a completely private backyard to unwind and channel your inner Carrie with some light journaling about your love life.

The luxe Hamptons Hideaway will be bookable for a two-night stay taking place Friday 26th August through Sunday 28th August, 2022 for just $19.98 – the year of her breakout role as Carrie Bradshaw.

You can book Sarah's Hamptons home from 23 August on Booking.com

The stay will become bookable exclusively on Booking.com on Tuesday 23 August, 2022 at 5pm on a first-come, first-served basis, so SATC fans will need to be well poised to secure the booking should you wish to bid for the stay.

If you're not based Stateside, these stunning UK properties available on booking.com offer an equally chic holiday experience perfect for holidaymakers looking to vacation in style.

Quay Quarters, West Sussex

Visit these luxurious cottages on Apuldram Manor Farm, located on the edge of Chichester Harbour.

High Grassings Country House, Lake District

If scenic lake walks are more your style, visit this tranquil country house and enjoy the luscious countryside

The Headland Hotel & Spa, Cornwall

BOOK NOW

Escape to the coast and get the celebrity treatment whilst relaxing beachside.

For more information on Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons Hideaway on Booking.com, visit www.booking.com

