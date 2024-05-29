Sarah Jessica Parker copies two UK movie stars with viral see-through dress

Every time the magnificent Sarah Jessica Parker is photographed on the streets of New York City, filming for And Just Like That… the fashion world goes crazy. We just love to see a glimpse of Carrie Bradshaw's wardrobe before it hits the screen.

WATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker takes viewers behind the scenes on And Just Like That

Last week, the mother-of-three had a viral fashion moment that fans went crazy for. The 59-year-old was spotted in the most exquisite see-through dress by Simone Rocha.

© Getty SJP rocking the Simone Rocha dress of dreams in Gramercy Park

The style was crafted expertly with tulle and even had 3D life-like roses stitched inside the pockets. SJP made the look her own by donning a fashion-forward VPL and looked incredible sporting a matching duster coat in the same material.

But this dazzling style has actually been worn before by not one, but two actresses. And what's more, they are both from right here, in the UK.

© Getty Sarah Jessica made the look her own by adding a matching bomber jacket in the same material

Style Triplets

Bond Girl Rosamund Pike kicked off the fashion train by wearing the same design back in January, at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at the Maybourne Beverly Hills in California. Her frock had a slightly mint green hue, and she added gold strappy sandals, and wore her blonde hair slicked back, letting the statement dress do all the talking.

© Shutterstock Rosamund Pike wore the same dress as SJP back in January

A few months later, Rare Beasts actress Billie Piper wore the very same style in an exclusive shoot for British Vogue. Her take on the dress was a little more rocky; she added battered black pirate boots, beaded drop earrings and wore a simple white bra underneath. Fabulous!

SJP's style

SJP and the rest of the gals outfits for And Just Like That… are put together by dream team stylists, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago.

Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, took to Instagram earlier this month to profess her love for the pair. She said: "There is no other costume department like ours! It is always so exciting to come back to work on AJLT and see all of the wonderful clothes and accessories Molly and Danny have collected from all over the world. To have 25 years of history together is something I will never take for granted! Love you guys so much."

© Getty Kristin Davis on set earlier this month

Since filming started, so many SJP's looks have hit headlines. Two years ago, the star delighted fans all over the world when she stepped out in that sky blue, Norma Kamali asymmetrical dress. It spurred countless dupes and is still googled to oblivion today. Well, Sarah Jessica had the same effect in this incredible cerulean blue number by Alex Perry she donned last week.

© Getty SJP on set rocking a show-stopping Alex Perry dress

We adore the shoulder pads, rhinestones and of course, the body-conscious cut. Silver heels and pumps give it a seriously bold edge. We salute you Carrie!