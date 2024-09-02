Kate Beckinsale showcases her endless legs in pink mini dress in dazzling red carpet appearance

Kate Beckinsale turned heads at the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024 on Sunday, exuding Hollywood glamour in a show-stopping strapless peach ensemble that was nothing short of spectacular.

The 51-year-old actress, who never fails to impress with her fashion choices, wowed the crowd in a dress that perfectly showcased her statuesque endless legs and sense of style.

The intricate gown was a masterclass in haute couture, featuring a floor-length skirt adorned with delicate feathers, creating a dramatic silhouette that was both eye-catching and elegant.

The skirt, attached to a large, waist-cinching silver belt, flowed gracefully as she walked, revealing a glimpse of the glittering playsuit she wore underneath. The playsuit, in a slightly darker shade of peach and covered in sparkling glitter, added a playful yet sophisticated touch to the ensemble.

Kate’s choice of accessories was equally as dazzling. She paired her outfit with a striking dark gold spherical handbag that added an extra layer of luxury to her look.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Kate Beckinsale attends the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024 presented by Red Sea International Film Festival

However, it was her choice of footwear that truly stole the show—towering silver glitter platform heels that elevated her already statuesque frame and added a bold, modern twist to her otherwise classic attire.

The amfAR Gala, which took place during the prestigious Venice Film Festival, was presented by the Red Sea International Film Festival, drawing an array of A-list celebrities who, like Kate, brought their fashion A-game to the event.

© Ryan Emberley/amfAR Kate looks stunning in the pink frock

Kate’s appearance at the gala comes hot on the heels of her recent social media buzz, where she delighted her fans with a series of stunning snapshots taken during a Mexican retreat earlier in August.

Dressed in an all-black two-piece that highlighted her flat tummy and toned legs, Kate looked every bit the beachside goddess. The Instagram post also featured her adorable cat, Willow, and her dog, Myf, though the feline seemed less than thrilled about participating in the photoshoot.

© Ryan Emberley/amfAR Kate showcases her endless legs

In a humorous twist, Kate shared a video where Willow, clearly displeased, growled and fled the scene after a few photos. Kate, with her signature wit, captioned the post, "Problem child," and even playfully admonished her cat on camera, saying, "Don't be a d**k!"

However, the shoot took a slightly painful turn when Kate revealed that the cat had clawed at her, leaving a small, bloodied injury on her skin. Despite the mishap, Kate maintained her sense of humor, responding to a fan’s question about why Willow had attacked her by simply stating, "Hates Myf," hinting at a possible rivalry between her Persian cat and her Pomeranian.

© Victor Boyko/amfAR Kate Beckinsale speaks onstage during the amfAR Gala

This isn't the first time Kate has shared her love for her pets on social media. In a touching tribute to her beloved cat Clive, who passed away in June 2023, Kate got a tattoo in his memory, forever commemorating their bond.

Beyond her fashion prowess and love for her pets, Kate remains a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

She is set to star in the upcoming action-thriller Canary Black, where fans will once again get to see her in a leading role that combines her acting talent with her undeniable screen presence.