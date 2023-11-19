Kate Beckinsale flashes insanely toned abs in dazzling sequined floor-length gown

It certainly is getting hotter in Las Vegas, as Kate Beckinsale stepped out for the opening of LPM Restaurant and Bar over the weekend, and brought the razzle dazzle to Sin City.

The actress, 50, looked incredibly statuesque in her beautiful golden floor-length gown, covered fully in sequins that reflected in the flashing camera lights.

Her outfit stretched from the turtleneck neckline down to a lightly sweeping train, with cut-outs in the gown highlighting her toned abs and also her legs with a slit that went all the way up her upper thigh.

Kate accessorized her look with dainty jewelry, a black bow in her hair, and clear platform stilettos (which have become staples of her wardrobe in recent weeks).

The Underworld star brought her signature sense of humor to her caption alongside photos from the night shared on Instagram, writing: "Lovely evening celebrating the opening of LPM Las Vegas.

"Very nice people, beautiful atmosphere, they surprised me with the most delicate tomato cocktail but I did have to draw the line on an escargot just because I do have a regular snail visitor named William on my doorstep every night and it wouldn't have been right."

Isla Fisher commented on her post: "This is the most beautiful lewk," while a fan agreed, writing: "C'mon golden goddess." Rebel Wilson's fiancée Ramona Agruma simply wrote: "Gorgeous," while Lauren Sanchez also commented: "Omg. Stunning!"

The star last made an appearance in Beverly Hills last week at Leonardo DiCaprio's star-studded 49th birthday bash (which also included attendees like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian, Tobey Maguire, and many more).

For the occasion, Kate, who starred opposite Leonardo in the 2004 biopic The Aviator, wore a cheeky tribute to the birthday boy's highest-grossing film, 1997's epic Titanic.

© Getty Images Kate has been loving exploring more adventurous fashion with a good platform heel

She opted for a structured little black dress that made her legs appear impossibly long, covered in a bejeweled trim that made it all the more opulent, and styled with platform heels and a big black bow.

However, the real show-stopper was her belt, which had been made to look like a humongous blue diamond engagement ring of sorts.

© Getty Images She attended Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday while sporting a playful nod to his film career

While several fans online believed it to be a reference to her portrayal of Ava Gardner opposite Leonardo's Howard Hughes, it was actually a clever nod to the famous Heart of the Ocean from the 1997 James Cameron blockbuster.

Posing alongside her two friends, Kate captioned her photo with the outfit: "Powerpuff girls are go," and fans quickly bombarded the comments section with heart and flame emojis galore.

One of her followers commented: "That's a Hollywood belt buckle…," and another quipped: "Nice ring Kate." A third added: "Love everything about you! Those tights are suuuppeerrr," while a fourth also wrote: "You are so amazing and enchanting, like a blue diamond."

