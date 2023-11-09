Kate Beckinsale flashes her underwear in glistening see-through chainmail gown

Kate Beckinsale gave fans something to talk about with her appearance at a fashion celebration for Sara Cavazza Facchini's 10th anniversary as the creative director for Genny, most likely held in Los Angeles.

The actress, 50, wore an absolutely stunning gown that was made in see-through chainmail fabric, even flashing the nude underwear she wore with it.

Her legs and torso were left completely bare, covered up through the intricate pattern work on the dress and the cowl neck fit, all of which made for an incredibly shimmery effect.

Kate accessorized the look with a glitzy manicure, chunky jewelry, her hair in an up-do, and clear platform heels, while also striking some poses with her cat Willow.

She wrote alongside a compilation of photos: "Celebrating 10 years of #saracavazzafacchini as creative director of @gennyofficial.

"The gorgeous, luxurious, sensual designs of her clothing, [jewelry], bags and perfumes all reflect those incredibly attractive qualities in the woman herself. Thank you for a beautiful evening, down to the last detail lovely people…and, auguri."

© Getty Images The actress has a penchant for body-baring opulent fits

Fans raved over her latest appearance with gushing compliments like: "I truly believe, day by day, you keep getting prettier!" and: "Kate Beckinsale is from Venus. Now you know."

A third said: "Sweet Kate, you truly are mesmerizing," while a fourth also wrote: "You are the consummate Beauty Queen."

The Underworld star has developed more of a penchant recently for avant garde fashion choices that put her toned physique front and center, opting for opulent takes on sheer and revealing fabrics.

© Getty Images Kate Beckinsale as Barbarella for Halloween

For her appearance at Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween party in Los Angeles on October 28, she was dressed as Barbarella, opting for a tiny sequined mini skirt with a matching crop top over a completely sheer black catsuit with artistic rips.

She styled her look with matching glittery platform shoes, big blonde hair, and a stun gun as her friend went with her dressed as Pennywise the clown from It.

For her appearance at the 2023 Zodiac Ball in September, Kate opted for all the extravagance in the world, pairing a bridal-inspired lace bodysuit with tall Perspex heels and a huge floor-length veil that swept from a wide-brimmed hat. Check out more of a glimpse of the incredible look below…

The Tony Ward Couture creation was an absolute stunner on the black carpet, almost shrouding Kate completely in the appliqués on the veil and the elegantly bouncy curls in her hair.

Fans were left entranced by the Zodiac Ball outfit in particular, leaving comments on social media for Kate like: "When I grow up I want to be Kate Beckinsale," and: "Outrageous. Love it. Beautiful woman."

© Getty Images Kate wore a bridal-inspired bodysuit and grand veil at the 2023 Zodiac Ball

A third also added: "This is how you do it love. You rock," while friend Rita Ora simply exclaimed: "BODY."

