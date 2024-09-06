Paris Hilton almost bares all posing with nothing but ice cream in racy new shoot

Paris Hilton appeared to be anything but vanilla in a racy new photoshoot.

The 43-year-old looked sinful as she posed topless for the cover of Nylon, wearing nothing but an unbuttoned denim jumpsuit folded down to expose the curves of her bare waist and hips.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Paris Hilton reveals injury on set of new music video

In a playful twist, Paris held two vanilla ice cream cones in front of her naked chest to protect her modesty and stared into the camera with her mouth parted while rocking bouncy 70s waves.

Paris posed for several other photos which were just as provocative. One saw her wearing the same denim jumpsuit, but it was left unzipped to below her navel.

Another photo featured Paris clutching her knees as she exposed part of her derriere in a pair of hotpants and knee-high socks.

Her followers loved the spread, with one commenting: "Your new photoshoots are the best ones ever!" A second said: "Might be your best photoshoot yet." A third added: "I'm obsessed."

In the accompanying interview, Paris spoke about how she is finally being seen for who she really is after playing up to her "dumb blonde" character in her younger years.

"People don't see me as that [dumb blond] character anymore," The Simple Life alum noted.

"They see me as a human being with feelings, that I'm real and I'm vulnerable and honest. Now people can see me in a different way when it comes to music as well."

© Getty Images Paris is finally being seen for who she really is

Paris has also ditched her "baby voice" after using it for years as "a protective mask".

"Getting on The Simple Life, I was being told, 'We want you to play up this ditzy airhead character.' I didn't realize it would be such a huge success and we'd have to continue on for five seasons," she admitted.

"Doing all the late night shows and interviews, of course I would have to use the voice there, too. So, I just got used to it."

© Getty Images Paris no longer plays up to her 'dumb blonde' character

The mom-of-two also opened up about being diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), claiming she "wouldn't be as successful" without her "superpower".

"I didn't know until my 20s that I even had it. As a teenager, I just assumed something was wrong, like, 'I can't remember anything. I have no concentration. I can't focus in class.'"

© Getty Images Paris was diagnosed with ADHD in her 20s

She continued: "I actually hate the word disorder because I don't think it's something that's bad. It's just our brains work differently.

"We can focus. We can hyperfocus on things that we care about, but if something's boring, then we don't. So, if you can harness it in the right way, you can really turn it into a superpower."

© Getty Images Paris has a song called ADHD on her new record

She even has a song called ADHD on her upcoming album, Infinite Icon. "I've never really heard a pop star sing about ADHD before," she said.

Paris explained that she "wanted to make an empowering song to let people know that they can still make their dreams come true and not to listen to people who are negative about it."