Paris Hilton strips down to nothing in her raciest photoshoot yet

Paris Hilton left nothing to the imagination when she stripped completely naked in her raciest photoshoot yet.

The 43-year-old looked incredible wearing nothing but Versace sunglasses and Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello bracelets on the cover of Flaunt magazine.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Paris Hilton's love story

The tasteful black and white photo shows Paris sitting on a small stool with one leg raised towards her stomach, one hand on her hip, and the other wrapped across her bare chest.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Paris looked gorgeous in several images taken for the magazine.

Another photo shows her wearing lacy black Dolce & Gabbana lingerie with sheer thigh-high tights and a garter belt.

A third photo features Paris posing braless in a partially see-through white Commando tank top with a Balenciaga jacket falling down her arms.

The final image in the carousel is a beautiful close-up of Paris with her wet-look beach waves and bangs falling over her eyes. She's wearing a black embellished Prada dress while modeling a Tag Heuer Diamond watch.

Flaunt shared two other photos; one featured Paris topless underneath a leather blazer, and in the other, she wore a semi-sheer bodysuit.

Her followers were blown away by the sultry snaps, with one commenting: "OMG SLAYYY! I love this so much." A second said: "This shoot is EVERYTHING!"

A third added: "Simply gorgeous, stunning and sexy. You still got it and never lost it, Paris."

The accompanying interview was in stark contrast to her bold photos as Paris discussed opening herself up to love.

"I look at love in a completely different way than I did before. Before I had been through so much trauma and pain and had built such a big wall around my heart that I wouldn't let anyone in," she explained.

"It wasn't until being with my husband that I felt so safe that he made those walls crash down. Now with my baby boy and my baby girl, I'm just feeling this love that I've never felt before."

She added: "I'm so grateful I found him at this perfect time in my life. Because I wouldn't have been ready for this type of love had I not done my documentary."

Paris was referring to her 2020 documentary, This Is Paris, in which she spoke about spending time in an abusive boarding school for troubled teens.

Paris shares two children with her husband, Carter Reum. Their son, Phoenix, one, and daughter London, five months, both of whom were born via surrogate last year.

The couple announced Phoenix's birth in January, and London's on Thanksgiving in November, two weeks after her birth.

© Instagram Paris and Carter with their two kids

Earlier this month, Paris shared the first photos of London after keeping her face hidden on social media since her birth.

Captioning several adorable photos, Paris penned: "Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum. I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember. I'm so grateful she is here."

"I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother."

© Getty Paris with her husband Carter Reum

Paris continued: "My incredible journey through motherhood has inspired a new, deeply personal song with my dear friend Sia called 'Fame Won’t Love You',

"The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world."

She added: "It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart - whether with family, friends, or yourself I hope you love it as much as I do."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.