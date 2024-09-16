Keir Starmer's wife heads to LFW in a polka dot dress - amid fashion controversy

Oh how we love London Fashion Week! The capital is overrun with fashionistas heading to all the shows, and that of course includes celebrities. One super chic woman who was seen dressed in head-to-toe Edeline Lee, was the beautiful Lady Victoria Starmer, the wife of the UK Prime Minister, Keir.

Looking as lovely as ever, Victoria wowed onlookers in the brand's white and navy blue polka dot dress with a coordinating navy cropped jacket, complete with bold pearl buttons.

© Getty Victoria looked stunning in her Edeline Lee dress as she made her LFW debut

With her immaculately blow-dried hair and flawless makeup, hidden by her Hollywood sunglasses, the mother-of-two didn't look out of place amongst the glitterati as she sat front row at the show alongside TV sensation June Sarpong.

Wardobegate

The PM and his wife have recently been accused of accepting free clothes from Labour peer Lord Waheed Alli. An investigation by The Sunday Times suggested Victoria accepted free items, worth a substantial sum, as well as a personal shopper and alteration costs, from Starmer's biggest donor.

© Getty Victoria sat with June Sarpong at the Edeline Lee show

Keir is accused of failing to declare these fashion goods, which breaks parliament's clarity rules.

A Number 10 spokesperson has said it was an oversight, explaining: "We sought advice from the authorities on coming to office. We believed we had been compliant, however, following further interrogation this month, we have declared further items."

Victoria's winning looks

Since becoming 'First Lady', Victoria has worn some show-stopping styles that caused sellout situations. In July, keeping in with the Labour red vibe, she opted for a tomato-toned ME+EM number that really turned heads. Twitter was quickly flooded with fans wanting to know where the flowy chic midi dress was from, and it immediately flew off virtual shelves.

© Getty Images The new First Lady looked amazing in this vibrant red dress from ME+EM

And let's not forget that a mere week before Labour won the election, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a State Banquet for Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako and Victoria looked like royalty herself in a Needle & Thread gown.

© WPA Pool Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria at the State Banquet

The champagne number featured some incredible sequins and an ethereal cape. The style retails at £725 and is part of the brand's current collection. Many suggested that she had been inspired by the Princess of Wales' cape dress she wore to the Bond premiere in 2021.