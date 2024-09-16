Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Keir Starmer's wife heads to LFW in a polka dot dress - amid fashion controversy
Subscribe
Keir Starmer's wife heads to LFW in a polka dot dress - amid fashion controversy
Victoria Starmer at Edeline Lee at Millbank Tower during London Fashion Week September 2024 on September 16, 2024 in London, England.© Getty

Keir Starmer's wife heads to LFW in a polka dot dress - amid fashion controversy

Lady Victoria Starmer wowed onlookers in her polka dot dress by Edeline Lee

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
6 minutes ago
Share this:

 Oh how we love London Fashion Week! The capital is overrun with fashionistas heading to all the shows, and that of course includes celebrities. One super chic woman who was seen dressed in head-to-toe Edeline Lee, was the beautiful Lady Victoria Starmer, the wife of the UK Prime Minister, Keir.

WATCH: Keir Starmer's wife's politically correct wardrobe

Looking as lovely as ever, Victoria wowed onlookers in the brand's white and navy blue polka dot dress with a coordinating navy cropped jacket, complete with bold pearl buttons. 

Victoria looked stunning in her Edeline Lee dress as she made her LFW debut© Getty
Victoria looked stunning in her Edeline Lee dress as she made her LFW debut

With her immaculately blow-dried hair and flawless makeup, hidden by her Hollywood sunglasses, the mother-of-two didn't look out of place amongst the glitterati as she sat front row at the show alongside TV sensation June Sarpong.  

Wardobegate

The PM and his wife have recently been accused of accepting free clothes from Labour peer Lord Waheed Alli. An investigation by The Sunday Times suggested Victoria accepted free items, worth a substantial sum, as well as a personal shopper and alteration costs, from Starmer's biggest donor.

Victoria sat with June Sarpong at the Edeline Lee show© Getty
Victoria sat with June Sarpong at the Edeline Lee show

Keir is accused of failing to declare these fashion goods, which breaks parliament's clarity rules.

 A Number 10 spokesperson has said it was an oversight, explaining: "We sought advice from the authorities on coming to office. We believed we had been compliant, however, following further interrogation this month, we have declared further items."

Victoria's winning looks

Since becoming 'First Lady', Victoria has worn some show-stopping styles that caused sellout situations. In July, keeping in with the Labour red vibe, she opted for a tomato-toned ME+EM number that really turned heads. Twitter was quickly flooded with fans wanting to know where the flowy chic midi dress was from, and it immediately flew off virtual shelves.

British PM Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer at Downing Street© Getty Images
The new First Lady looked amazing in this vibrant red dress from ME+EM

And let's not forget that a mere week before Labour won the election, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a State Banquet for Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako and Victoria looked like royalty herself in a Needle & Thread gown. 

Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria at the State Banquet© WPA Pool
Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria at the State Banquet

The champagne number featured some incredible sequins and an ethereal cape. The style retails at £725 and is part of the brand's current collection. Many suggested that she had been inspired by the Princess of Wales' cape dress she wore to the Bond premiere in 2021.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More