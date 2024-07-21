Victoria Starmer's exceptional fashion moments so far: Labour red dresses, glittering gowns, more

A new style maven has stepped into the spotlight; Prime Minister Keir Starmer's wife, Victoria Starmer stopped Downing Street in its tracks when she stepped out on election day wearing a vibrant red Labour party-coded dress.

The radiant new 'First Lady' has already excelled in the fashion department, and her years as her husband's ultimate cheerleader have been no exception.

From vibrant corals to electric red dresses and glittering princess-like gowns, HELLO! revisits the mother-of-two's best fashion moments to date.

1/ 10 © Getty Images A First Lady in red, 2024 When Lady Starmer entered No. 10 Downing Street in this tomato-toned ME+EM number, she officially entered her era as one of Downing Street's best dressed ladies. The brand's failsafe Contrast Stitch Midi Dress, looked stunning on Victoria's feminine frame. With a statement stitch running across the waist, sleeves and skirt, subtly sculpting her silhouette for an effortlessly flattering finish.

2/ 10 © Leon Neal The General Election dress, 2024 Forget politics, Lady Starmer won the General Election by a sartorial landslide when she stepped out beside her husband in a vibrant 'Jazz' cotton-blend midi shirt dress from SIMKHAI. Victoria wore the cotton-blend dress, tailored with a nipped-in waist and a voluminous A-line midi skirt, to cast their votes at a polling station on 4 July 2024.

3/ 10 © WPA Pool,Getty The head-turning Needle & Thread dress, 2024 King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a State Banquet for Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako and Keir and Victoria made quite the stylish couple as they made their way to Buckingham Palace. Victoria's ethereal dress was by Needle & Thread, and was known as the 'Heart Lattice Ankle Gown'.

4/ 10 © WPA Pool Black velvet (if you please), 2023 When King Charles sends you an invitation, you know you must dress for the occasion. The task was no match for Lady Starmer at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace to host Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in November last year - dressed in a slinky black velvet gown, the Prime Minister's wife looked breathtaking as she graced the palace.

5/ 10 © Getty Labour red, 2023 The Prime Minister can always rely on his wife to be his cheerleader as she dresses in her political palette of ruby hues. At the Labour Party conference in October 2023, Victoria was a lady in red wearing the 'Dada' dress from Edeline Lee. With flutter sleeves, a belted waistline and soft ruffle-hem skirt, Victoria oozed feminine energy.

6/ 10 © Getty The halterneck dress, 2023 Lady Starmer oozed Bond-girl energy at The Sun's 'Who Cares Wins' gala in 2023, opting for timeless glamour in a black halterneck dress.



7/ 10 © Getty A princess moment, 2022 When Sir Keir and Victoria arrived for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in November 2022, all eyes were drawn to Victoria's blossom-pink slip dress which boasted a serious regal energy. Lady Starmer swept her brunette tresses into a sophisticated bun for the occasion, adding diamond chandelier earrings and carrying a cream clutch.

8/ 10 © Yui Mok - PA Images A monochrome moments at the Pride of Britain Awards, 2022 The Prime Minister's wife eschewed her signature 'Labour red' colour palette at the Pride of Britain Awards, instead opting for a silky satin jumpsuit which highlighted her feminine frame. With a belted waist, bishop's sleeves and a button-down blouse, Victoria was a monochrome maven in the streamlined piece.



9/ 10 © John Walton - PA Images Cool in coral for Wimbledon, 2022 Victoria joined her husband in the Royal Box at the Wimbledon Championships in 2022, standing out amongst a crowd of tennis whites in a beautiful bold shift dress in a vibrant sunset coral hue. She teamed her sleeveless number with oversized black sunglasses and an electric orange manicure.