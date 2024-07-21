Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Keir Starmer’s wife Victoria’s surprising fashion: Labour red dresses, glittering gowns, more
Victoria Starmer's best fashion moments

Victoria Starmer's exceptional fashion moments so far: Labour red dresses, glittering gowns, more

The wife of Prime Minister Keir Starmer is no novice in the wardrobe department

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
A new style maven has stepped into the spotlight; Prime Minister Keir Starmer's wife, Victoria Starmer stopped Downing Street in its tracks when she stepped out on election day wearing a vibrant red Labour party-coded dress. 

The radiant new 'First Lady' has already excelled in the fashion department, and her years as her husband's ultimate cheerleader have been no exception. 

From vibrant corals to electric red dresses and glittering princess-like gowns, HELLO! revisits the mother-of-two's best fashion moments to date.

1/10

British PM Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer at Downing Street© Getty Images

A First Lady in red, 2024

When Lady Starmer entered No. 10 Downing Street in this tomato-toned ME+EM number, she officially entered her era as one of Downing Street's best dressed ladies. 

The brand's failsafe Contrast Stitch Midi Dress, looked stunning on Victoria's feminine frame. With a statement stitch running across the waist, sleeves and skirt, subtly sculpting her silhouette for an effortlessly flattering finish.

2/10

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria arrive to cast their votes at a polling station on July 4, 2024 in London, United Kingdom.© Leon Neal

The General Election dress, 2024

Forget politics, Lady Starmer won the General Election by a sartorial landslide when she stepped out beside her husband in a vibrant 'Jazz' cotton-blend midi shirt dress from SIMKHAI. 

Victoria wore the cotton-blend dress, tailored with a nipped-in waist and a voluminous A-line midi skirt, to cast their votes at a polling station on 4 July 2024.

3/10

Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria at the State Banquet© WPA Pool,Getty

The head-turning Needle & Thread dress, 2024

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a State Banquet for Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako and Keir and Victoria made quite the stylish couple as they made their way to Buckingham Palace.

Victoria's ethereal dress was by Needle & Thread, and was known as the 'Heart Lattice Ankle Gown'. 

4/10

Sir Keir Starmer and wife Victoria Starmer attend the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 21, 2023 in London, England.© WPA Pool

Black velvet (if you please), 2023

When King Charles sends you an invitation, you know you must dress for the occasion. 

The task was no match for Lady Starmer at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace to host  Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in November last year - dressed in a slinky black velvet gown, the Prime Minister's wife looked breathtaking as she graced the palace. 

5/10

Victoria Starmer wears red alongside new PM Keir© Getty

Labour red, 2023

The Prime Minister can always rely on his wife to be his cheerleader as she dresses in her political palette of ruby hues. 

At the Labour Party conference in October 2023, Victoria was a lady in red wearing the 'Dada' dress from Edeline Lee. With flutter sleeves, a belted waistline and soft ruffle-hem skirt, Victoria oozed feminine energy. 

6/10

Victoria Starmer and Keir Starmer attend The Sun's "Who Cares Wins" Awards 2023© Getty

The halterneck dress, 2023

Lady Starmer oozed Bond-girl energy at The Sun's 'Who Cares Wins' gala in 2023, opting for timeless glamour in a black halterneck dress.

7/10

Victoria Starmer in pink satin dress with Keir© Getty

A princess moment, 2022

When Sir Keir and Victoria arrived for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in November 2022, all eyes were drawn to Victoria's blossom-pink slip dress which boasted a serious regal energy. 

Lady Starmer swept her brunette tresses into a sophisticated bun for the occasion, adding diamond chandelier earrings and carrying a cream clutch. 

8/10

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer arrive at the Pride of Britain Awards held at the The Grosvenor House Hotel, London. © Yui Mok - PA Images

A monochrome moments at the Pride of Britain Awards, 2022

The Prime Minister's wife eschewed her signature 'Labour red' colour palette at the Pride of Britain Awards, instead opting for a silky satin jumpsuit which highlighted her feminine frame. 

With a belted waist, bishop's sleeves and a button-down blouse, Victoria was a monochrome maven in the streamlined piece.

9/10

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria, in the Royal Box on day eleven of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. © John Walton - PA Images

Cool in coral for Wimbledon, 2022

Victoria joined her husband in the Royal Box at the Wimbledon Championships in 2022, standing out amongst a crowd of tennis whites in a beautiful bold shift dress in a vibrant sunset coral hue. 

She teamed her sleeveless number with oversized black sunglasses and an electric orange manicure. 

10/10

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer (R) arrives with his wife Victoria Starmer to attend the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.© WPA Pool

The bouclè blazer, 2022

Victoria had prime seats behind the Princess of Wales at the late Queen's Platinum Pageant, sharing the same view as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. 

The glamorous mother-of-two looked smart and sophisticated in a cream bouclé blazer layered over a coral-hued blouse. 

