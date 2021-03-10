Victoria Beckham took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday to mark her mum, Jackie Adams' 70th birthday.

The fashion designer posted a series of loving photos of the pair together over the years, including one of herself as a newborn – and fans all had the same reaction.

In the snap, a baby Victoria sits in Jackie's arms as her mother lovingly gazes down upon her daughter, who is dressed in the cutest white outfit with multi-coloured button details.

Another image sees a smiling teenage Victoria on the slopes with Jackie, and a third shows her grinning at the camera as she wraps an arm around her mum at a dinner table.

Captioning the heartfelt images, Victoria penned: "Happy birthday @jackie.adams_ x I wish I could be with you to celebrate, I miss you so much x I hope you have a lovely day, nobody deserves it more than you. We all love you so so much xxx".

Fans were shocked by Victoria's likeness to her mother

Fans were quick to react over the touching post, with many gobsmacked by the similarities between a young Victoria and Jackie.

"Oh my gosh the second picture! She’s literally your twin," wrote one fan on Instagram. "Wow! You are her image in the second photo...," said a second. A third added: "Wow! You are the image of your lovely mum."

Victoria wished her mum a happy 70th birthday on Instagram

Victoria's post comes after she paid a sweet tribute to her daughter Harper on International Women's Day on Monday.

The former Spice Girls star shared a photo of herself with her arms wrapped around her little girl, which was taken at London Fashion Week in September 2020.

Victoria expressed her sadness at not being able to celebrate with her mum

"Harper Seven," VB wrote, followed by a love heart emoji. "So proud to be raising such a smart, kind girl. I've always told her that she can achieve anything she wants to, because she can!"

The whole family appeared to celebrate International Women's Day. Victoria also posted a sweet clip of her nine-year-old daughter saying: "Happy International Women's Day! Today is the day where we celebrate all girls from around the world."

