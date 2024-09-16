Victoria Beckham's red hot lipstick transforms her posh pout

When it comes to makeup, Victoria Beckham has a fail-safe, iconic look. Flawless skin, defined brows, a gentle pop of brown eyeshadow and long lashes. Lip wise, you can't go wrong with a slick of nude gloss, something the wife of David Beckham has sported throughout her career.

So you can imagine our surprise when at the weekend, the stunning 50-year-old rocked a bright red lip! We were shocked - it's a tone that the mother-of-four never really sports at all. Talk about a rarity!

WATCH: Victoria Beckham is dripping in diamonds to make special announcement

Taking to Instagram to alert her followers that she was going on a date night with her former Manchester United legend husband David Beckham, the brunette beauty shared an upclose snapshot of her face, saying she had used her newest shade in her 'Posh Lipstick range' and it's called 'Pop'. We love it - it really defined her lips, and totally transformed them.

© Instagram/victoriabeckham Victoria looked stunning sporting a red lip

Red lipstick is known to make the lips look bigger and fuller, as well as making the teeth whiter, too. A win win situation!

© Victoria Beckham Beauty Victoria Beckham Beauty red lipstick in 'Pop'

Victoria's beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, was founded by the fashion mogul in 2019. It's been greatly received in the beauty industry and her company is loved by customers for classic makeup items and elite skincare favourites. In fact, VBB’s best-selling 'Satin Kajal Liner' is so popular that one is sold every 30 seconds. Astounding!

Victoria sometimes names her products after events in her life, as well as phrases and slogans used back in her Spice Girl era.

© Getty Victoria usually sports a nude lip

She previously told Hello Fashion: "We have fun coming up with them - they all have unique stories. Harper was the inspiration behind our Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Rollerskate. I was with my product development team in Miami and she was roller skating. She went to her room and pulled out this bright pink shade. It looked scary, but it planted the idea of creating a vivid pink that gives you a fresh glow instantly. "

Date night attire

As well as her red lipstick she donned during 'date night' Victoria also donned a slim-fit cream blazer complete with satin lapels and boxy pockets. She layered the style over a black lace bra and finished off the getup with a pair of matching suit trousers.

© Instagram VB looked so chic in her cream power suit

Accessorising to perfection, VB added emerald and diamond rings, stacks of earrings and a delicate necklace. 10/10!