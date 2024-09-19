Saoirse Ronan steals the limelight in plunging jumpsuit with edgy twist

American-Irish actress Saoirse Ronan oozed elegance on Wednesday for the premiere of her latest film, The Outrun.

For the glitzy red carpet event, the 30-year-old star donned a striking black jumpsuit complete with a plunging V-neckline, chic capped sleeves and an edgy criss-cross leather belt with decorative pockets.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Saoirse looked radiant at the special screening

She spruced up her outfit with a pair of pointed black heels, sculptural silver earrings, a slick of black nail polish and a cluster of sparkling rings. As for hair and makeup, Saoirse wore her luminous blonde locks in beachy waves and highlighted her features with slick eyeliner and pink lipstick.

Saoirse was joined at the event by several of her co-stars including Paapa Essiedu, Saskia Reeves and the film's director Nora Fingscheidt.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The actress posing with her co-star Paapa Essiedu

The drama is an adaptation of Amy Liptrot's 2016 memoir which sees Rona return to the Orkney Islands in the north of Scotland after battling with broken relationships and leaving rehab for alcoholism.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Amy Liptrot, Saoirse Ronan, Saskia Reeves, Nora Fingscheidt and Paapa Essiedu at the special screening

Back in July, the actress wed her Mary Queen of Scots co-star, Jack Lowden. While the pair are yet to confirm their nuptials, their marriage was confirmed by the Register of Scottish Civil Marriages records.

According to the Irish Independent, the pair were surrounded by a handful of friends and family who were sworn to secrecy.

While the couple are notoriously private about their relationship, they have occasionally spoken about one another in interviews. Last year, Jack opened up about joining forces with his then-girlfriend on their film, The Outrun.

© Getty Images Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Heaping praise on his loved-one, Jack, who is a co-producer on the film, gushed: "The woman is a force of nature, on and off-screen, and utterly fearless and a brilliant leader as well.

"My first love is actors. And when you're given a Ferrari like her [Saoirse], it's all about how you make everything good for the Ferrari to show off. Don't make a Ferrari do what a Renault Clio does.

© Getty Images James McArdle, Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden attend Scotland's Premiere of Mary Queen of Scots in 2019

"It's a dreadful analogy but they're like gold dust, good actors. When there's someone like that, you just have to facilitate them and you will get gold. And my god, did we."

He continued: "Sometimes she gives a better performance than me off camera and you're a bit like, 'Can you, erm, not?'."

Saoirse, meanwhile, spoke to Harper's Bazaar about Jack's touching Ferrari comments. Reacting to her beau's kind words, she said: "When a person you respect as much as I do him says that, it means more than anyone else's opinion."