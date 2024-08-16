Saoirse Ronan oozes It-girl glamour in dazzling Louis Vuitton mini dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Scotland received a dousing of red carpet glamour yesterday thanks to Mary Queen of Scots actress Saoirse Ronan.

The British actress has a versatile style file complete with a dictionary of high-designer brands from Prada to Gucci and Chanel.

Saoirse is currently an ambassador for French fashion Maison Louis Vuitton (who announced Jude Bellingham as its latest muse today), solidifying her status as an influential sartorial icon.

She opted to represent LV at The Outrun opening gala world premiere at the Edinburgh International Festival on Thursday, - a play about a young woman attempting to rebuild her life after a 10-year-long battle with addiction.

© Euan Cherry Saoirse Ronan attended the opening gala world premiere of "The Outrun" during the Edinburgh International Festival

Saoirse stunned in a showstopping sleeveless mini dress completely adorned with silver stones and sequins, styled by her long-term right-hand woman Elizabeth Saltszman. The tunic dress also featured the label's signature trompe l'oeil cable embroidery and black satin leather side panels, adding a slight rebellious touch.

Amping up the glamour, her look was paired with glitzy hoop earrings, a mid-ear earring and another gold earring, all by Messika.

A pair of understated black satin high-heel platform sandals completed the Little Women actress' look, allowing her dazzling outfit to do all the talking.

© Getty She wore a custom Louis Vuitton mini dress adorned with crystals

In the beauty department, a 'less is more' completion created by Naoko Scintu allowed her freckles to blossom whilst her signature bob styled by Christian Woo, was subtly textured and neatly tucked behind her ears, enhancing her natural beauty.

Last month it was announced that the 30-year-old married her Mary Queen of Scots co-star Jack Lowden. Though the notoriously private couple are yet to announce the news themselves, it was confirmed by the Register of Scottish Civil Marriages records.

Whilst we patiently wait for what will unquestionably be stellar sartorial wedding content, enjoy Saoirse's glamorous It-girl mini dress in all its glory.