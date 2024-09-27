George Clooney can't keep his eyes off Amal as pair enjoy early wedding anniversary with A-list friends

George Clooney: actor, director, husband, father – and now, paparazzi.
The Hollywood star was caught borrowing a professional camera and snapping photographs of his wife Amal Clooney who was posing with Donatella Versace and Charlotte Tilbury on the red carpet for The Albies, a fundraiser hosted by the Clooney Foundation For Justice.
"Which one is it?” George could be heard asking the photographer, referencing the button he needed to press before taking shots of his wife and friends.
George and Amal were in high spirits along the red carpet as they posed for pictures with guests including Charlotte Tilbery, Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski, Oscar-winners Cate Blanchett and Ariana DeBose, and Three Women star Shailene Woodley.
Amal looked stunning in a form fitting dress that featured a sweetheart neckline with a plunge and a skirt that trailed behind her.
The mother-of-two was glowing, with her skincare and make-up styled beforehand by Charlotte Tilbury, a partner for the evening, wearing the brand's iconic Magic Cream and a bold splash of red lipstick.
George wore a classic black tuxedo, and was seen greeting the band Mumford & Sons, who were also in attendance, as was singer Doja Cat, talk show host Jimmy Fallon and actress Gabrielle Union.
The awards ceremony, held at the New York Public Library, aims to “shine a protective spotlight on courageous justice defenders who are at risk, sending a message to those who abuse human rights that the world is watching”.
The Albies are named after anti-apartheid hero Justice Albie Sachs, who received a lifetime achievement award at the charity’s inaugura fundraiser in 2022.
It was an early anniversary celebration for George and Amal, as well, as the pair will be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on Friday September 27.
The Hollywood A-list couple wed in a romantic ceremony in Venice, Italy, and three years later, became first-time parents when they welcomed their fraternal twins, Alexander and Ella.
They were introduced by a mutual friend who asked if they could bring Amal to George's dinner party, and the two then fell in love as they corresponded over email in the months after.
Amal then planned a discreet dinner in an exclusive restaurant in London and then they began meeting "quietly every day" away from photographers and prying eyes.
The human rights lawyer once told Vogue: "It felt like the most natural thing in the world. Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn't require any weighing or decision-making."