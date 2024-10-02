Joan Collins, 91, glitters in sequin top and knee-high boots at star-studded event

Dame Joan Collins showcased her sartorial prowess on Tuesday at the BFI fundraising luminous gala in London.

The actress, who is best known for starring in Dynasty, sparkled on the red carpet in a Bardot-style black blouse dripping in sequins. She teamed her statement top with a rippling liquorice black skirt complete with an asymmetrical hemline and a playful paisley print.

© Getty Images The actress opted for a bold red lip

A pair of suede knee-high boots added extra glam while an assortment of glittering jewels ramped up the glitz. On her wrists, she wore a stack of gem-encrusted bangles and a lattice cuff in silver while a spiralling diamond collar necklace and a pair of chandelier earrings completed her look.

Joan wore her chestnut locks in a bouffant hairdo with Hollywood-esque waves and rounded off her get-up with a glossy red lip and bold eyeliner.

© Getty Images Dame Joan shone brightly in a sequin top and a rippling skirt

She was joined at the event by a fleet of famous faces including the likes of Tilda Swinton, Marisa Abela, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Hugh Grant and Stephen Merchant.

While Joan appeared to make a solo appearance on Tuesday, she is regularly joined by her husband of 22 years, Percy Gibson, 59.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2002, have been incredibly open about their age gap and their loving marriage.

During a chat with HELLO!, the Seven Thieves actress gushed about their nuptials, saying: "Percy is wonderful; he's my soul mate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker, but we are very understanding of each other."

© Getty Images Dame Joan and her husband Percy at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show earlier this year

Meanwhile, while speaking to Louis Theroux in a BBC documentary, Joan said: "I believe in marriage – which is why I've done it five times – and I finally have a wonderful marriage.

"Percy is 30-odd years younger than me, but I don't even feel my age. I don't even talk about it; I don't even think about it."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Joan Collins' five famous husbands

The pair primarily reside in Joan's flat in Belgravia which she's owned for over 30 years. Reflecting on her home, she told Publishing Business: "I looked at about 60 flats in London. I wanted to be near the West End and the theatres, and near to Chelsea. I love Belgravia, it's wonderfully quiet."

Aside from their property in the Big Smoke, the pair also enjoy spending time at their sprawling home in Provence. It's where they retreat during the summer months and boasts stunning hill views and a large outdoor swimming pool.

During a chat with Ideal Home in 2023, the star explained: "We try to visit my place every summer. It's incredibly relaxing. There's no traffic, it's right in the middle of the hills of Provence and has a fantastic view."