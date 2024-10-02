Paris Jackson teams leg-lengthening mini dress with the quirkiest shoes

Paris Jackson knows how to make a style statement – and she did exactly that during a recent trip to Disneyland Paris.

The 26-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson attended the launch of Disney x Coperni: The Princess Collection on Tuesday and she added a quirky touch to her head-turning outfit.

Paris looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved, navy mini dress that featured a cut-out detail along the chest and delicate ruching.

The skintight dress hugged Paris' slender physique and showcased her long legs – but it was her shoe choice that stood out.

Paris opted for a pair of comfortable cream slippers emblazoned with 'The Castle Club' for her stroll around the park.

While she certainly made a bold statement in her slippers, the footwear staple wasn't her first choice.

© Getty Images Paris pulled off wearing slippers with her mini dress

Earlier in the evening, the singer was pictured rocking a pair of thigh-high black boots before choosing comfort over style and swapping the towering heels for her soft slippers.

Paris has been very busy during Paris Fashion Week and took center stage on Friday when she opened Vivienne Tam's SS25 runway show in a series of intricate looks, four years after making her catwalk debut for Jean Paul Gauliter's final haute couture show in 2020.

© Getty Images Paris' slippers stood out among the row of black shoes

She has also been a regular fixture on the front row of various fashion shows in the capital.

Friday also saw her at the Nina Ricci show, looking gorgeous in a plunging white blazer dress that boasted exaggerated sleeves and a thigh slit.

© Getty Images Paris originally opted for thigh-high boots

Paris went braless under her dress, exposing her multi-colored chakra tattoos, representing energy points, that run the entire length of her chest.

On Saturday, Paris looked phenomenal at Ann Demeulemeester's show, wearing a bedraggled cream ensemble consisting of a sheer ripped skirt, a cropped ribbed sweater, and a shaggy oversized coat strewn effortlessly across her shoulders.

© Getty Images Paris looked amazing for the Ann Demeulemeester show

Once again, her tattoos could be seen peeking out of her cropped sweater, which isn't surprising considering she has over 80 of them.

Paris has previously insisted that her tattoos "don't mean anything", telling Glamour in 2022 that many of her scattered body ink are odes to her friendships.

"I have friendship tattoos with at least 10 people," she said. Despite insisting her tattoos are totally random, Paris has several tattoos in homage to her father.

© Instagram Paris has over 80 tattoos

She has two different nicknames that he used to call her — 'Applehead' on her foot and 'Queen of My Heart' in his handwriting on her wrist. She also has album names and a portrait of Michael's eyes.

In February, she shocked fans when she attended the 66th Grammy Awards with her tattoos covered up.

© Getty Images Paris covered up all her tattoos to not distract from her Celine dress

Paris spent several hours in the makeup chair to cover up her ink to not distract from her beautiful Celine dress.

"I wanted to give this Celine dress its own moment," she told Extra TV of her elegant cut-out column dress. "I love the piercings, the tattoos, all the body mod stuff, but sometimes it can distract from the art."