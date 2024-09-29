Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paris Jackson's bold stomach tattoos on full display in sheer ripped skirt
Paris Jackson attends the Business of Fashion BoF 500 Class of 2024 during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. © Victor Boyko

Michael Jackson's daughter, 26, has over 80 tattoos

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Paris Jackson put her music career on pause to step into her modelling shoes this week, captivating in the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe wasn't just watching from the sidelines as she attended the French capital's most fashionable week in the calendar. 

Taking centre stage, Paris was seen opening Vivienne Tam's SS25 runway show on Friday in a series of intricate looks, four years after making her catwalk debut for Jean Paul Gauliter’s final haute couture show in 2020. 

Paris Jackson attends the Ann Demeulemeester show© Peter White
Paris Jackson attends the Ann Demeulemeester show

On Saturday, the 26-year-old actress took her seat on the coveted front row of Ann Demeulemeester's runway show. Paris looked phenomenal in a bedraggled cream ensemble consisting of a sheer ripped skirt, a cropped ribbed sweater and a shaggy oversized coat strewn effortlessly across her shoulders. 

The model's striking rib and stomach tattoos could be seen peeking out of her cropped sweater, while her eclectic finger tattoos added dimension to her monochrome outfit. 

Paris' colourful stomach tattoos could be seen peeking out her sweater© Paris Jackson
Paris' colourful stomach tattoos could be seen peeking out her sweater

While Paris often has her body ink on show, occasionally, she prefers to keep it covered. 

At the 66th Grammy Awards in February this year, the model spent several hours in the makeup chair to cover up her 80+ tattoos. 

"I wanted to give this Celine dress its own moment," she told Extra TV of her elegant cut-out column dress. "I love the piercings, the tattoos, all the body mod stuff, but sometimes it can distract from the art." 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Paris Jackson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Lester Cohen
Paris covered up her 80+ tattoos at the 66th Grammy Awards

Paris has previously insisted that her tattoos "don't mean anything", telling Glamour in 2022 that many of her scattered body ink are odes to her friendships. 

"I have friendship tattoos with at least 10 people," she said. Despite insisting her tattoos are totally random, the daughter of the late 'King of Pop' has several tattoos in homage of her father's legendary music career. 

Paris Jackson singing into a mic on stage© Getty Images
Paris' tattoos are often on show when she is performing

From his album names to a portrait of Michael's eyes, and a handwritten message 'Queen of my heart' in her father's handwriting, Paris' dad has undoubtedly influenced her choices when choosing her permanent body art.

