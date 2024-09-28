Paris Jackson is all legs in plunging mini dress that showcases her tattooed chest

Paris Jackson was a vision in white when she attended the Nina Ricci show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

The 26-year-old looked gorgeous in a plunging white blazer dress that boasted exaggerated sleeves and a thigh slit.

Her toned legs looked impossibly long and were accentuated by a pair of silver strappy heels.

Paris pulled her hair back into a chic updo, and highlighted her sculpted facial features with bronzed cheeks and pouty dark glossy lips.

Paris went braless under her dress, exposing her multi-colored chakra tattoos, representing energy points, that run the entire length of her chest.

She has over 50 tattoos, several of which are dedicated to her late father, Michael Jackson.

© Getty Images Paris' dress showcased her chest tattoo

She has two different nicknames that he used to call her — 'Applehead' on her foot and 'Queen of My Heart' on her wrist. She also reportedly has a tattoo dedicated to her grandmother, Katherine Jackson.

Paris is the only daughter of Michael and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe. They also welcomed a son, Prince, 27.

© Getty Images Paris' legs looked never-ending

The late King of Pop also welcomed a third son Bigi, 22, (formerly known as Blanket) via surrogate.

At Michael's funeral in 2009, a young Paris, then just 11 years old, touched the world with her heartfelt tribute: "Ever since I was born, Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine. And I just want to say that I love him so much."

© Getty Images Paris' dress featured a cut-out back

Earlier this month, Paris suffered another family loss after the sudden death of her uncle, Tito Jackson, who died of a heart attack aged 70.

Paris took to Instagram to pay tribute to her uncle, sharing on her Instagram Stories a photo of him with Michael, and wrote: "Rest in transition, uncle Tito."

© Getty Images Paris' hair and makeup looked flawless

Following the "Beat It" singer's death, TJ became a co-guardian of Michael's three children along with their grandmother Katherine, and later gained sole custody of them.

In the wake of Tito's passing, Prince also took to Instagram to honor him, sharing a stunning family photo.

© Instagram Prince shared this family photo in tribute to his uncle

The snap sees him posing with four of his nine uncles and aunts — though there were a total of 10 Jackson children born, one, Brandon, died within hours of his birth — Jackie, 73, La Toya, 68, Marlon, 67, plus two of Tito's three sons as well as the Jackson family matriarch, Katherine Jackson, who is 94.

"Love you forever Poppa T," Prince wrote in the caption alongside a red heart emoji.

Tito's sons announced his death with a statement that read: "It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us.

© Getty Images Michael Jackson's three children, Prince, Paris, and Bigi

"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.

"Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T.' Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously."

They concluded: "It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops."