Inside Paris Jackson's sprawling $3.8m Hollywood Hills home

Paris Jackson is living in style after splashing $3.8million on a stunning new home located in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old musician's new home has had some incredibly talented previous owners too. Paris bought the property from Maroon 5 keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, who was sold the house in 2012 by Canadian songstress K.D. Lang!

Paris' new abode is tucked away from the street behind hedges and a large wooden gate. It features nearly 3,000 square feet of rustic yet stylish living space, three bedrooms, and two full baths.

While Paris has yet to show off her new home in detail, the two-level abode is said to have a living room, a dining/music room, a movie theater, a kitchen with redwood cabinets and heated slate floors, two guest bedrooms, and a wall of French doors that open to a wooden deck with picturesque canyon and hillside views – all on one floor!

The lower level is a dedicated master suite, featuring the main bedroom and a bespoke walk-in closet and dressing room. The bathroom has dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a standalone shower.

Paris' bedroom is filled with quirky artwork

Outside is just as spectacular. Alongside a detached garage that has been converted into a music studio, there is a saltwater pool and spa, a freestanding infrared sauna, and plenty of garden space.

Paris has shared some peeks inside her new home on Instagram, and she has certainly given it her eclectic touch. In several photos she has shared of the interior, it is decorated with plenty of art and hanging ornaments on the walls.

Paris has some beautiful views from her home

One photo of her in what appears to be her bedroom reveals her wooden-framed bed and white walls with mirrors shaped like different phases of the moon stuck above her headboard.

Another stunning photo gives a glimpse of a small patio decorated with a giant potted plant that overlooks the woodland outside her property.

The star's home has plenty of plants and collectibles

Paris appears to now live alone with her pets after selling the first house she bought, a five-bedroom home in Topanga Canyon, which she lived in with friends.

