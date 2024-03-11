Paris Jackson's totally sheer chainmail dress at Elton John's 2024 Oscars party will make you double take

In a night which saw Vanessa Hudgens debut her pregnancy in a fitted black gown, America Ferrera dazzle in a Barbie-inspired Versace dress and Billie Eilish rock tweed on the red carpet, the 2024 Oscars saw some serious sartorial splendour from the Hollywood style set.

Paris Jackson was amongst the stars who reigned supreme in the style department on Sunday evening. While the 25-year-old musician chose not to grace the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards, she did make a star-studded appearance at Elton John's 2024 Oscars viewing party.

A sheer delight in a translucent chainmail dress, Michael Jackson's daughter rocked a glittering black gown complete with a vampy thigh slit and a totally sheer bodice.

© Variety

Paris layered her gown over all-black lingerie, teaming her look with bow-adorned heels and a jewelled black clutch. The actress styled her honey-blonde hair in her usual messy waves, adding a soft bronze eye look and a soft blush lipstick to highlight her naturally striking features.

Paris' outing comes just after she turned heads on the Front Row of Coperni's FW24 Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday.

The singer-songwriter kept it minimal in a cut-out black mini dress, layering with a cat-ear beanie and knee-high snakeskin boots - a far more understanded ensemble than her Oscar night outfit.

© Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock Paris was a total grunge-girl at the Coperni FW24 Runway Show

Elton John's annual Oscars viewing party has become synonymous with the biggest night in Hollywood ever since the British pop and rock legend started the annual event 32 years ago.

© Getty Images Paris rocked a cat-ear beanie at Paris Fashion Week

With free-flowing Champagne, exceptional food and an A-list guestlist, David Furnish, told HELLO! that any star who goes to the Oscars "prefers to come here".

He said: "It's great to have the Oscar broadcast. We make sure it's a beautiful room. The food is always delicious. We work with chef Wayne Elliot who's amazing at Crumble Catering.

"I think, you know, everyone I know who's been to the Oscars says they prefer to come here because it's more relaxed and you can sit down and move around and chat with your friends and it's not quite so stiff."