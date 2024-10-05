Victoria Beckham twins with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz in thigh-hugging jeans for rare London outing

Victoria Beckham oozed cool-mum chic on Friday when she was spotted twinning with her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, in London.

The pair stepped out to support Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham—Nicola's husband—at the launch of his brand-new hot sauce, Cloud23, at a Whole Foods store.

Captioning the post, proud mum Victoria wrote: "So, so proud of you @brooklynpeltzbeckham for making @cloud23 a dream come true!! You’ve put so much of yourself into this… Congratulations on your amazing @wholefoodsuk launch, I am officially obsessed! Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @willpeltz xx."

Setting the style precedent, the former Spice Girl and her actress daughter-in-law both wore leg-sculpting jeans that hugged their toned thighs and flared dramatically at the bottom.

Shielding herself from the autumnal breeze, Victoria donned a cosy knitted jumper in a deep navy blue hue, while Nicola kept it ultra-cool in a patent black leather jacket and a pair of chunky black gloves.

Brooklyn, his dad David Beckham, his brother Romeo Beckham, and Nicola's brother Will Peltz, all followed suit with their outfit choices for the evening, rocking variations of denim. The Bekcham clan were also joined by David's sister Joanne and mum Sandra.

© Instagram Nicola Peltz is so supportive of Brooklyn Beckham's new venture

David opted for dark blue straight-leg jeans, whilst Romeo chose light-wash jorts, and Will went for a laid-back oversized light-wash pair covered in rips.

"Beautiful family," one follower penned alongside a red love heart emoji. Meanwhile, another jested: "He is now a Spice Boy! Congrats @brooklynpeltzbeckham."

"Congratulations on making your parents proud," a third added.

Brooklyn announced the launch of his new business venture last month, showing off the stylish design of the bottle, which resembles a luxury fragrance brand due to its elevated look.

© Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola married in April 2022

The label features artistic cherubs atop fluffy clouds covering the ornate bottle, which is finished with a spherical wooden lid.

Speaking about the chic design, Brooklyn told Delish: "I wanted to make the sexiest condiment bottle, which I think I did pretty well. I wanted to create something that looks really good on a table and not just in the fridge."

Proud wife Nicola has been nothing but supportive of her beau's new venture, writing: "I can't believe today is the day. I am so beyond proud of you, baby. Watching you bring Cloud23 to life has been so special for me to witness. You have worked so hard on this, and I'm so happy people finally get to try it."