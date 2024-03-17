Romeo Beckham is his dad's twin as he rocks £450 knitwear with David's face on it

It must be pretty iconic to be raised by both a football legend and pop music icon. Paying homage to his parents, Romeo Beckham has honoured one of his dad's most iconic style eras - the Beckham buzz cut - by rocking a knitted sweater emblazoned with his dad's face.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to show off a new addition to his knitwear collection. He rocked one of HighSnobiety's £450 KNITWRTH sweaters, the 'Becks Knit Sweater Multi,' which, as the name suggests, features an all-over graphic of his mum and dad.

The front of Romeo's cloud-blue knitwear was emblazoned with a print of his dad David from 2001 when he was the face of Adidas’ |"I Kiss Football" campaign. In the shot, the sporting legend rocks sunglasses and an "I Kiss Football" sweatshirt while using a suitably retro flip phone.

© Instagram Romeo wore a cloud-blue knitted jumper emblazoned with his dad's face

The back features another throwback photo, this time a candid of David and Victoria both rocking tiny sunglasses while the (shirtless) football pro blows bubbles.

Selfridges, which sells the limited edition knit, said of the design: "A player who ascended beyond football and reached the status of cultural icon, Beckham now finds himself on the front (and back) of the latest piece from Highsnobiety.

This cotton jumper has been plucked from the rails of the label's newest 'Not In' collection and is a fitting tribute to one of the beautiful game's original heartthrobs.

Romeo was quick to purchase the limited edition Beckham knitwear View post on Instagram

"Copying his dad's memorable noughties 'heartthrob' era, Romeo followed in his dad's buzzcut footsteps as he sported a new super-short haircut. After rocking a head of curls just days before, the Beckham mini-me clearly took inspiration from his dad's most memorable haircut.

"It's like you copy and pasted," commented a fan on Instagram, noticing the likeness between the Beckham boys.

© Getty Images England player David Beckham on his mobile phone at the launch of the Adidas 'I kiss Football' campaign

It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Romeo, who recently announced the end of his long-term relationship with British model, Mia Regan.

The teenage sweethearts, who dated for five years, penned heartwarming tributes to each other on their Instagram Story to announce their mutual split.

"Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will," Romeo told his followers.

© Dominic Lipinski The pair announced their split earlier this year

Despite their heartbreak, however, the couple were seen holding hands on a day out in West London this weekend, just five weeks after they announced their split.

The couple have been spotted looking incredibly close in recent days, not holding back on the public displays of affection.While the rumoured lovebirds haven't confirmed a reconciliation, Mia did share a telling message on her Instagram at the time of her split.

Mia and Romeo started dating five years ago

"We aren't [together] romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after five years we friendzoned each other hehe."