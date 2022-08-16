Nicola Peltz has shared a moving message with her fans on Instagram.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham fans left baffled by surprising admission about Nicola Peltz

The 27-year-old actress – wife of Brooklyn Beckham – took to social media to share a post originally uploaded by her brother, Euphoria’s Will Peltz.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham hints at baby news in personal note to Nicola Peltz

On his own Instagram feed, 36-year-old Will shared a series of snapshots showing him with Anne Heche. The pair had co-starred together in the 2021 movie, Thirteen Minutes.

READ: Romeo Beckham shares 'family' photo amid feud reports – and fans have questions

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham react to Brooklyn's interview with Nicola Peltz discussing ongoing 'feud'

He sweetly wrote in the caption: "I miss you Anne. I am absolutely heartbroken. You were a master of your craft and more impressively a beautiful human being.

Will Peltz shared a moving post dedicated to Anne

"Your light and laughter were contagious. I adored you right away and will never forget you taking me under your wing and guiding me. I miss you and I hope you are in a better place. I’m sending my deepest condolences to your loved ones. Love always, Will."

READ: Victoria Beckham sparks comments with cheeky photo of husband David

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares family photo with three of her kids amid Nicola Peltz 'feud'

Nicola, meanwhile, chose to share one of Will's photos, showing him posing for a selfie with Anne, on her Instagram Stories and confessed: "I wish I got to meet you," along with a broken heart emoji.

Nicola chose to share one of her brother's photos

Anne passed away at the age of 53 after she was "peacefully taken off life support", nine days after a horrific car crash.

The actress, who rose to fame in the late 90s, suffered burns and a brain injury when she crashed her car into a house.

READ: Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt tribute to this special someone in her life

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham's Miami home rivals a seven-star hotel - inside photos

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), her vehicle "erupted in heavy fire", which took 59 firefighters more than an hour to fully extinguish. The two-storey home she crashed into was left "uninhabitable".

Anne was 53 when she passed away

Anne had been classified as "legally dead according to California law" after the crash – but was kept on life support in case her organs could be donated.

A representative for the Hollywood star confirmed her death to the PA news agency on Sunday night.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.