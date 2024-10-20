Angelina Jolie surprises with unexpected cape and leather boots combo

Actress Angelina Jolie nailed autumn glamour on Saturday as she joined her co-stars in London for a special screening of Maria.
The star, who plays opera singer Maria Callas in the biographical film, looked sublime at Ham Yard Hotel wearing an unexpected check cape coat in charcoal grey.
Angelina's billowing garment featured swathes of rippling fabric and an elegant tie-front detail. The 49-year-old teamed her chic outerwear with a black pencil skirt and a sheer cream top.
She accessorised with a gold chain necklace and spruced up her look with a pair of slouchy leather heeled boots.
As for hair and makeup, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress styled her caramel locks over to one side in soft waves and highlighted her features with warm, honey eyeshadow and a slick of glossy pink lipstick.
Written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Pablo Larraín, Maria focuses on soprano singer Callas in her final years when she was living in Paris.
Of her role, Angelina told the Hollywood Reporter back in August: "I'm sure there's a lot that will be read into it of our overlaps as women, but the one that's maybe not the most obvious is I'm not sure how comfortable we both are with being public.
"And there was a pressure behind the working that wasn't just the joy of the work."
When asked why she had taken on fewer roles in recent years, the actress said: "I needed to be home more with my kids," before going to explain how she now felt ready to return seeing as her children are now "a bit older" and "more independent."
Angelina's solo appearance comes after she was joined by her rumoured "boyfriend", Akala, at the London premiere of her new film.
The pair enjoyed a twinning moment on the red carpet, rocking all-black outfits while they posed separately for photos. Angelina wowed in a razor-sharp blazer, cigarette trousers and a plunging waistcoat, while British rapper Akala, real name Kingslee James McLean Daley, looked suave in a turtleneck sweater, a double-breasted coat and dark jeans.
Rumours started swirling back in August when the pair were spotted leaving Angelina's hotel together during the Venice International Film Festival. They also reportedly enjoyed dinner together whilst in Milan.
Despite this, TMZ reports that the pair are merely longtime friends, with Akala reportedly romantically involved with Chanelle Newman.