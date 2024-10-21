Mindy Kaling looks so different with vampy look worlds apart from TV persona

Mindy Kaling has been gracing our screens for years, from obstetrician and gynaecologist Mindy Lahiri in The Mindy Project to customer service representative Kelly Kapoor in The Office.

Off-screen, she has a completely different style to her characters which was showcased on Saturday at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala. Mindy was the epitome of glamour as she posed for pictures on the red carpet in a Versace 2012 dress that showed off her toned figure.

© Taylor Hill

Features of the monochromatic dress included a fitted silhouette with white swirling patterns and studded detailing. Her hair was styled in glossy Hollywood waves by Cynthia Alvarez and she sported vampy makeup by Eva Kim including a dramatic smokey eye, long lashes, contoured cheekbones and a nude lipgloss.

© NBC The actress starred in The Mindy Project

Weight loss

Mindy lost 30 pounds after overhauling her lifestyle, with the actress admitting her exercise routine includes 20 miles of running or hiking each week and weightlifting with her trainer.

© Instagram Mindy reportedly lost 30lbs

"It's really a big commitment," she told People. "It's hard with two kids that I wake up really early and I fit it in — and I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in," she added, referring to her children Spencer, Katherine and baby Anne.

However, she has faced criticism over her slimmed-down appearance.

The 'Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?' author told Allure she doesn't like to discuss her weight after she was asked to respond to people who have claimed "they've lost an ally" in her.

© Instagram Mindy Kaling is a mother to three kids

"It's not super exciting for me to talk about my body and how it’s analyzed," she said. "So, I think I'm just not going to get into it because it takes over the conversation unfortunately and people take it so personally."

Fashion confessions

Mindy has previously opened up about her "weird" approach to fashion and how she isn't afraid to experiment with clothes.

© Getty The actress admitted she isn't afraid to experiment with her style

"If you love fashion and you're not skinny and something fits you, most stylists are like, 'That's great for you,' and it sucks," she said to Fashionista in 2019. "I have my own taste and I want to try weird stuff, and Hayley [Atkin] is not going to put me in a fuchsia shift just because it fits me and hides my quote-unquote problem areas."

Away from the spotlight, Mindy insisted she loves to be dressed down in jeans and T-shirts.

"When I was in my twenties, I would buy sparkly dresses a lot and things that I could almost never use because my regular work staples were the same basic grey T-shirt and jeans. So about five years ago I switched over to be like, 'Okay, I have enough sparkly dresses. If I have to go to an award show, I'll get dressed by someone, so I don't need to buy that.'

"So now I really invest in basics. And it's a little bit less thrilling to go online and buy, you know, a really well-fitting, flattering T-shirt, but I definitely will use it way more than another sequined dress."

DON'T MISS: Kris Jenner could pass as Khloé Kardashian's sister in youthful new photos