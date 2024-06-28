Mindy Kaling showcases incredible post-baby body in turquoise swimsuit months after welcoming third child

Mindy Kaling stuns in a new photo posted to her Instagram, revealing her trim figure in a turquoise swimsuit just four months after giving birth to her third child.

Mindy previously partnered with swimwear brand Andie to create a collection of pieces, including the Rockley one-piece swimsuit she sported in the picture.

She posted a myriad of photos, including a snap of her in the car after getting takeout burgers, her two eldest kids, Katherine, 6, and Spencer, 3, looking out at a water fountain, and Mindy relaxing on the set of her show, The Sex Lives of College Girls. She captioned the photo carousel, "And summer begins!"

Recommended video You may also like Mindy Kaling's strange addiction

Fans took to the comments to praise Mindy's incredible figure, with one writing, "That turquoise looks so good on you", and another commenting, "Did she just have a baby? And THIS is how good she looks?!!!".

Mindy shocked fans when she announced via Instagram that she had welcomed her third child, Anne, in February of this year.

© Instagram Mindy showcases her incredible physique just months after welcoming her third child

She captioned the post, "In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined. When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life."

She continued, "I'm so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!"

© Instagram Mindy Kaling displays her baby bump from her third pregnancy with Anne, which she'd kept a secret

The post included pictures of her three kids together in their home, as well as a snap of Mindy posing with her pregnant belly, and her eldest kids joining her in the hospital shortly after giving birth.

Fans and celebrities alike flooded the comments, congratulating Mindy on her growing family.

"All my love to lil Anne," Maitreyi Ramakrishnan commented; she is the charismatic star of the Netflix show Never Have I Ever, which Mindy created.

© Instagram Mindy Kaling's children Kit and Spencer dote over their new sibling, Anne

Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon joined in, writing, "Beautifully said" about Mindy's caption. Hidden Figures star Octavia Spencer gushed, "Happy birthday role model queen of queening."

So how does the 45-year-old manage to stay so fit? Running, hiking, and weight lifting, she revealed to People in 2023.

© Instagram Mindy Kaling joined in the hospital after giving birth by her children Spencer and Kit

It's really a big commitment," she said of her workout regime. "It's hard with two kids that I wake up really early and I fit it in -- and I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in."

"I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that's been incredibly helpful to me," she added.

The Office actress's dramatic weight loss caught the public's eye, but she shared that she tunes out all of the comments on her body as best she can.

© Instagram Mindy gives a sneak peek of her family enjoying summer holidays

"I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately. I feel great," she revealed.

"I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering and sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much."

She continued, "The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy."