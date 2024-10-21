Kris Jenner could pass as Khloé Kardashian's sister in youthful new photos

Khloé Kardashian has once again delighted her fans with a series of fun family snaps from her latest adventure at Disneyland.

The Good American co-founder, 40, took her two children, daughter True, seven, and son Tatum, two, on a magical trip to the world’s happiest place, joined by none other than her ever-youthful mom, Kris Jenner.

In the photos shared on Instagram, Kris, 68, could easily be mistaken for Khloé’s sister rather than her mother, thanks to her flawless and fresh-faced appearance.

The matriarch, affectionately called "Lovey" by her thirteen grandchildren, was all smiles as she enjoyed the day alongside Khloé and the little ones. The trio certainly made the most of their time together, riding attractions, posing with Mickey Mouse ears, and creating precious memories.

Khloé, who shares her two children with ex-partner Tristan Thompson, captured every magical moment in a carousel of heartwarming images.

© Instagram Kris could easily be Khloe's sister in new photos

She kept it playful and simple in a casual black outfit, accessorized with Mickey Mouse ears and oversized sunglasses. The photos show Khloé having a blast with her children, highlighting the special bond she shares with True and Tatum.

One of the standout images from the collection shows Kris, Khloé, and Tatum smiling gleefully while seated on a ride. The little boy sits between his mom and grandmother, looking just as thrilled as they are. Kris’ radiant, age-defying appearance didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who couldn’t help but comment on how much she looked like Khloé’s sister.

© Instagram Khloe at Disneyland with her kids

Another sweet moment featured Khloé giggling with True as they enjoyed another ride together, with True rocking adorable tie-dye Minnie Mouse ears. “Disneyland,” Khloé captioned the post, summing up a day of joy and family fun.

But this wasn’t the only adventure Khloé had with her kids this week. Just days before their Disneyland trip, she took True and Tatum on a rock climbing adventure. The proud mom shared the experience on Snapchat, showing off True’s impressive climbing skills and Tatum’s adorable attempt at tackling the wall for the first time.

© Instagram Khloe and Kris look just like sisters!

"We went rock climbing!" Khloé wrote excitedly over one of the snaps, in which she’s seen holding the rope for True as her little girl scaled the wall like a pro. The snaps continued to showcase True helping her younger brother get accustomed to the challenge of rock climbing. At just two years old, Tatum was determined to give it a try, with True guiding him every step of the way.

In one particularly touching video, True can be seen helping Tatum place his hands and feet on the climbing holds, patiently showing him how it’s done. "True really helped show him the ropes (literally lol) and guided him through every step," Khloé wrote, expressing how proud she was of her daughter's natural instincts to nurture and protect her baby brother.